Trailways of New York Announces the Immediate Addition of Service to Montreal To Meet Demand of Suspended Amtrak Service

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailways of New York announced today the immediate addition of new service to and from Montreal, PQ to meet consumer demand in the wake of Amtrak's suspension of service.

"Passengers who know our affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly service will be delighted to learn we've added more daily trips to help the impacted market. With air travel snarled by equipment, weather and personnel issues and Amtrak suspending service – we felt the right thing to do was to add service effective immediately," said Nick Crist, Vice President of Operations and Safety.

"Following years of pandemic travel restrictions, the last thing the travelling public wants to worry about this July 4th holiday is how to get to their destination. Now with four new daily trips between New York, NY and Montreal, NY passengers won't have to worry."

The additional service brings Trailways of New York's total number of daily trips to and from Montreal, PQ to ten – far more than any other transportation provider. The premium, reliable, and dependably on-time service will be operated by state of the art, low emission motor coaches that feature complimentary Wi-Fi, electrical outlets, on-board restrooms, and seating for persons with disabilities. The service represents a hassle-free alternative to air travel and personal vehicles.

Six daily trips will allow travelers direct service leaving Montreal, PQ to:

Plattsburgh, New York

Glens Falls, New York

Saratoga Springs, New York

Albany Airport, New York

Albany Downtown, New York

SUNY Albany, New York

Catskill, New York

Kingston, New York

New Paltz, New York

Ridgewood, New Jersey

New York , New York and most other American Cities via connection

For additional information about the service, schedules, or fares, visit Trailways.com or Trailways.ca.

About Trailways:

Trailways is the brand millions have trusted. Founded in 1936, it is the largest and oldest network of independent motor coach operators in North America. Trailways boasts safe, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation for groups and regularly scheduled city-to-city service. Travelling with a group? Let our international fleet of vehicles and drivers help you Explore New Roads Together. Need to get away? Take one of our 450 daily trips to over 900 destinations in the United States and Canada. Travelling further? We've partnered with Amtrak, Greyhound, and Megabus to get you all across North America. Trailways is in gateway cities near you such as Albany, Buffalo, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, St Louis, Syracuse, Rochester and Toronto. For more information visit us online at Trailways.com or Trailways.ca/News. Find us on social media on Facebook or Instagram .

