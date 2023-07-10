FIRST RESERVE ANNOUNCES TWO PROMOTIONS

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm focused on investing across diversified energy, infrastructure, and related industrial end-markets, today announced the promotion of Nick Lednicky and Ryan Nicholson to Vice President, effective July 1, 2023.

Nick Lednicky joined First Reserve in 2019. Mr. Lednicky is a key member of the investment team, and has made significant contributions to a number of investment funds and portfolio companies, including GridTek Utility Services, FR IOG Resources, and Ascent Resources. Prior to joining First Reserve, he was an Investment Banking Analyst at Barclays. Mr. Lednicky holds a B.B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin.

Ryan Nicholson joined First Reserve in 2019. Mr. Nicholson is a key member of the investment team, and has made significant contributions to a number of investment funds and portfolio companies, including Intero Integrity Services and Palmdale Solutions. Prior to joining First Reserve, he worked as a Financial Analyst at ExxonMobil Corporation and was most recently an Investment Banking Analyst at Citigroup. Mr. Nicholson holds a B.B.A. from Southern Methodist University.

Alex Krueger, President and CEO of First Reserve, stated, "At First Reserve, we are committed to developing a strong group of investment professionals internally with deep experience across the energy, infrastructure, and industrial markets. We believe that our approach to partnership, entrepreneurship, and discipline begins with our team and extends throughout our industry network. We have been fortunate to identify and develop quality individuals like Nick and Ryan and, on behalf of First Reserve's senior leadership, I would like to congratulate them."

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a private equity firm focused on investing across diversified energy, infrastructure, and related industrial end-markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has nearly 40 years of industry insight, and has cultivated a network of global relationships. First Reserve has raised more than $32 billion of aggregate capital since inception. Its investment and operational experience have been built from over 750 transactions, including platform investments and add-on acquisitions, on six continents. The firm's portfolio companies have operated globally in over 60 countries and span the entire energy and industrial spectrum. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.

