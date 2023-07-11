Liv Cycling Hosts Watch Parties Across the Globe for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

The activation, in partnership with Liv retailers, looks to encourage even more viewership and appreciation for the women's pro-peloton.

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liv Cycling, official partner of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and sponsor of the white jersey for the 'Best Young Rider Classification' , today announces a global series of watch parties to encourage more viewership of the iconic race in its second year, and to showcase the incredible athleticism and determination of female cyclists.

Strong race viewership has been cited as an integral metric to increase sponsorship of women's cycling events. Last year's inaugural race reported global viewership numbers that surpassed many races in the men's World Tour circuit, and Liv is determined to keep these numbers strong. With the live stream behind a paywall in most regions, or simply unavailable through broadcast and streaming services, Liv is introducing more, free, opportunities to watch the race. Through their retail partners they have coordinated viewing opportunities in stores throughout the week of racing (July 23-30) and will promote through various channels for those interested to stop by and join a community of bike enthusiasts excited to watch the event.

"Attending the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in France last year was a dream of mine, and it reinforced the importance of race opportunities for the growth of women's cycling," said Bonnie Tu, Liv Founder and Giant Group chairperson. "I could see the excitement in young girls' eyes as they saw their heroes ride by. If we can inspire one more girl or woman into cycling by creating more opportunities for her to watch the women's race, we've done our part."

A list of current US watch parties is below, with individual Facebook events being added by the retailers to this page in the days before the race: https://www.liv-cycling.com/us/events . Watch parties are being held globally and those who are interested and outside the US are encouraged to check in with their local Liv dealer for more information. Individuals who would like to host their own watch party can find out how to do so at liv-cycling.com/global/how-to-host-a-tdff-watch-party.

More information about Liv's sponsorship of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and their mission to get more women and girls on bikes can be found at liv-cycling.com/global/tour-de-france-femmes and on Liv's social media channels.

US Watch Parties

