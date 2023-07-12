THE RITZ-CARLTON MAUI, KAPALUA DEBUTS NEW LŪʻAU SHOW, TALES OF THE KAPA MOE

Guests can expect authentic hula, dazzling theatrics, and a dramatic fire knife dance

MAUI, Hawaii, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Maui is delighted to unveil its latest offering, Tales of the Kapa Moe, a brand-new lūʻau and dinner show. Debuting on July 18, this one-of-a-kind feast for all senses will immerse guests in a magical journey through Hawaiʻi's captivating stories, culture and traditions.

Located in the newly renovated Aloha Garden Pavilion, Tales of the Kapa Moe will showcase authentic Hawaiian chanting and hula, beautifully handmade costumes, an aerial performance, and a dramatic fire knife dance.

"We are thrilled to introduce Tales of the Kapa Moe, which has been designed exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton Maui to celebrate the stories of the Hawaiian people," said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui. "Our guests have always appreciated the authentic cultural experiences at our resort, and this is the perfect way for them to enjoy something new and unique."

"Our dreams spark magic and inspiration," said kumu hula and cultural practitioner Pono Murray, who created the show. "In Tales of the Kapa Moe, the stories of our ancestors come alive in a night of excitement, creativity and wonder. This mesmerizing experience goes above and beyond the expected lūʻau, yet remains deeply rooted within the rich and powerful presentations of Hawaiʻi. The chanting is live, costuming is handmade, and dances are sultry, vibrant and explosive."

In addition to a dazzling theatrical show, Tales of the Kapa Moe will feature a fresh flower lei greeting, ʻukulele and hula lessons, ʻulu maika (Hawaiian bowling) games, and local crafts. A gourmet island-style dinner will include items like whole roasted pork, braised beef short ribs, huli huli chicken, and a create-your-own poke bar, along with handcrafted cocktails to toast to a perfect day in paradise.

Tickets for Tales of the Kapa Moe are available now. For more information and reservations, visit www.ritzcarltonmauiluau.com.

Images can be downloaded HERE. (Photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua)

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON MAUI, KAPALUA

The luxurious Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua showcases a stunning, destination resort offering 470 newly reimagined guestrooms, including 107 residential suites, with all new décor capturing Kapalua's rich heritage and natural aloha. The Ritz-Carlton Spa® Maui, Kapalua beckons with treatment rooms framed by private garden showers, volcanic stone grottos, steam, sauna and whirlpool therapies, outdoor couple's hale (cabanas) and a fitness center and movement studio with spectacular ocean views. Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment program offers all interest levels an array of outdoor activities from land to sea, led by trained naturalists. The breathtaking island resort also features six dining experiences, enhanced indoor/outdoor meeting space, an inviting children's pool and new, custom luxury cabanas. The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is nestled on 54 acres and enveloped by the 22,000-acre Kapalua Resort, renowned for two championship golf courses, award-winning restaurants and the site of historic pineapple fields.

Media Contacts Rebecca Pang Erin Guevara Director of Public Relations CURICH WEISS The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

(626) 658-5234 (808) 665-7212 rcmk@curichweiss.com rebecca.pang@ritzcarlton.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua