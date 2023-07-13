Cynerio Earns Top Ranking in Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity by KLAS, Demonstrating Excellence In All Categories

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio has been recognized with a prestigious top ranking in the July 2023 " Healthcare IoT Security " report issued by renowned healthcare and research insights firm KLAS. The report highlights Cynerio's exceptional performance and customer satisfaction in the healthcare cybersecurity landscape, with a remarkable score of 92.4.

Cynerio was founded to fix the broken status quo of healthcare cybersecurity, going beyond device inventory to truly secure IoT, IoMT, OT and unmanaged IT. (PRNewsfoto/Cynerio) (PRNewswire)

"We're honored that customers have recognized Cynerio as a leader in the KLAS rankings," said CEO Leon Lerman, "and remain focused on accelerating healthcare protections. The unfortunate reality is that IoT security efforts have often settled for simple device discovery. Hospitals must quickly adopt a combination of modern preventative and reactive measures in line with the attacks they face. We're confident that Cynerio's research-driven product growth combined with our adoption of Generative AI will continue to lead innovation in the healthcare community."

Cynerio's top ranking is a testament to the innovative, research-driven approach to delivering effective, healthcare-focused cyber protections across multiple categories. The KLAS score of 92.4 is a result of consistent performance in the following key areas:

Effective, Easy-to-Use Technology: The Cynerio 360 Platform provides healthcare organizations with powerful defenses against emerging threats, while maintaining user-friendly interfaces and intuitive functionality. Device Discovery and Advanced Categorization: By leveraging advanced algorithms and cutting-edge technology, Cynerio excels in accurately discovering, analyzing, and categorizing connected devices across healthcare networks, enabling efficient security management. Proactive Security Recommendations: Cynerio goes beyond traditional reactive cybersecurity measures by offering proactive security recommendations based on comprehensive threat intelligence and analysis, ensuring proactive protection for healthcare organizations. Intuitive Interface: Cynerio's intuitive interface enhances user experience, enabling healthcare professionals to easily navigate and manage their cybersecurity operations effectively. High-Quality Support: Cynerio's dedication to customer success is evident in its high-quality support services, providing prompt assistance and expert guidance to healthcare organizations whenever needed. Close Executive Communication: Cynerio prioritizes open and transparent communication with healthcare executives, fostering strong partnerships and aligning security strategies with organizational goals. Advanced Security Functionality: Cynerio's advanced security functionality equips healthcare organizations with comprehensive protection against a wide range of cybersecurity threats, ensuring the safety and integrity of critical healthcare systems and patient data. High Product Value: Cynerio delivers exceptional product value by providing cost-effective solutions that deliver substantial cybersecurity benefits, enabling healthcare organizations to maximize their investment. Research-Driven Innovation: Cynerio's ability to provide high-velocity product updates is fueled by the widely recognized Cynerio Live research team. Recently these capabilities have been further advanced with the adoption of Generative AI capabilities . Cynerio's ability to provide high-velocity product updates is fueled by the widely recognized Cynerio Live research team. Recently these capabilities have been further advanced with the adoption of

Along with the pride expressed by Leon Lerman comes a clear warning. "The impact of cyberattacks is increasing at a staggering rate," noted the CEO. "The first half of 2023 saw over 40 million US health records breached. At that rate nearly 1 in 4 people in the United States will have their personal health data exposed by the end of that year. That is simply unacceptable."

For more information about Cynerio and its healthcare IoT cybersecurity solutions, please visit www.cynerio.com.

About Cynerio

Cynerio has one simple goal - to secure every IoT, IoMT, OT and IT device in healthcare environments. Our dedicated focus on the healthcare industry has led to the creation of technologies that help in preventing and responding to attacks. Learn more about Cynerio at cynerio.com or follow us on Twitter @cynerio and LinkedIn.

