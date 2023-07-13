Holland America Line Has Highest Booking Day in Brand's History

Cruise line sees a record-breaking day July 11 as travelers plan for 2024 and beyond

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a sign of continued strength for cruise travel, Holland America Line bookings on July 11 were higher than on any day in the brand's 150-year history. Booking revenues also broke the line's single-day record.

Most of the sailings booked July 11 were for 2024 and 2025, showing that cruisers are planning ahead and eager to travel. The bookings show significant interest in marquee locations for the cruise line including Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean, as well as a lift in sales for its new, longer, Legendary Voyages. Reservations included destinations across the world, including Australia, South America, the South Pacific and Asia.

"We see a record booking day like this as encouraging for the whole industry, but for Holland America Line, it's an endorsement of the quality of cruising product we're able to offer to our guests," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "People are planning their vacations for next year and even into 2025, and in the process, they're choosing the best service at sea and the unforgettable destinations that we offer."

Holland America Line is a leader in Alaska with the most Glacier Bay visits in the cruise industry. Through Alaska Up Close, guests are deeply immersed in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions.

In addition to seven-day cruises throughout the Caribbean, Holland America Line continues to offer a differentiated experience with longer sailings, offering the opportunity to visit more islands on one itinerary.

Upcoming Europe seasons offer a diverse range of cruises stretching from trending locales like Greenland and Iceland to the sun-kissed skies of Greece and Turkey. Itineraries range from weeklong getaways to longer voyages that extend into multiple regions. With two Pinnacle Class ships homeporting in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in 2024, guests are booking cruises to Northern Europe and the British Isles.

Holland America Line also recently launched Legendary Voyages, a new category of longer cruises with destination-rich itineraries carefully crafted to allow guests to linger longer, and with programming that enriches the experience in each destination.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

