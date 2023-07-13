The Recovery Team Announces New In-Network Agreement with Cigna for Enhanced Patient Access

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recovery Team, a long-established drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, is excited to announce that it is now an in-network provider with Cigna, expanding its ability to deliver top-notch, evidence-based treatments to more patients.

Operating out of Florida and preparing to branch out into New Jersey later this year, The Recovery Team delivers a wide range of services. These include individual and group counseling, family therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and advanced therapeutics like TMS treatment and Spravato ketamine therapy. Their Florida campuses support residential care, partial hospitalization, and outpatient services, ensuring all clients have access to wraparound care.

Given this new collaboration, more patients insured by Cigna will be able to receive The Recovery Team's top-rated services. By joining Cigna's network, The Recovery Team can now serve more individuals seeking help for substance use and co-occurring disorders. "We are thrilled about becoming an in-network provider with Cigna," expressed Vanessa Richards, Clinical Director. "We remain staunch in our commitment to quality and accessibility. This agreement will enable us to deliver our quality treatments on a much broader scale." For more information regarding The Recovery Team's services and their new status as an in-network provider with Cigna, you can head to https://recoveryteam.org/

The Recovery Team, a South Florida-based drug and alcohol rehab center, was founded in 1995 and has since become one of the longest-operating treatment centers in the area. They specialize in providing personal and medically integrated wellness paths to individuals and communities, with a focus on treating substance use and co-occurring disorders. Their programs include intensive residential, outpatient, and traditional care options specifically designed for at-risk populations such as veterans, first responders, active military, and families. The Recovery Team is dedicated to helping those in need achieve lasting recovery and improved quality of life. They also offer specialized programs for those struggling with opioid addiction. In addition, the Recovery Team is accredited by Joint Commission, which is the Gold Standard for Healthcare Accreditation.

