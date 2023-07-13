SEABOURN EXPANDS CULINARY OFFERINGS IN THE RESTAURANT, SUSHI IN THE CLUB

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, continues to elevate its culinary program with a number of dining enhancements, including include new recipes in The Restaurant and expanded sushi offerings, aboard its ultra-luxury ships.

"Memorable dining is so important to a travel experience, and we are always looking to innovate our offerings to ensure we deliver luxurious and sophisticated culinary moments that exceed our guests' expectations," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "We offer a wide range of dishes with fresh ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible, and our team of highly skilled chefs are very proud to showcase their passion and talents across our entire fleet of ultra-luxury ships."

In The Restaurant, the main, fine-dining venue on board all of the ships, Seabourn is rolling out two new recipes each week, which will total more than 100 new recipes per year. The new recipes will include lighter-fare dishes, using a number of ingredients such as fresh oysters, dover sole and more. By adding new dishes, Seabourn has increased the variety offered on The Restaurant's menu cycle. Examples of new appetizers include Gratinated Champagne Oysters with white leek & mushroom duxelles and Fresh Oysters on Ice with caviar, sour cream & vodka; and new entrees include Lobster en Belle Vue with lobster cream, quail egg, cherry tomatoes, cucumber; Roquefort Crusted Beef Tenderloin with wilted spinach, sunchoke emulsion; and Pomery Mustard – Tomato Crusted Baked Black Cod with melted leek, potato mash, chive butter.

The Restaurant serves breakfast and lunch on select days and dinner every evening, where guests can dine when and with whomever they wish. The talented culinary team prepares the wide variety of dishes a la minute, cooked to order.

In addition, Seabourn will begin offering "Sushi in the Club" on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn and Seabourn Quest by November 2023. This follows the popularity of the dedicated restaurant, Sushi, on board Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation, and Sushi in the Club on Seabourn Venture, which will also be available on Seabourn Pursuit. Available nightly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., "Sushi in the Club" will offer fresh sushi bites and unique sake offerings, and guests will enjoy a menu featuring the finest ingredients that blends authenticity with a twist of Seabourn's culinary expertise.

These new culinary enhancements were developed in partnership with Master Chef and Culinary Consultant Chef Anton Egger and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein. Together with the onboard, highly skilled culinary team, they curate Seabourn's world-class dining that rivals the finest restaurants anywhere.

Egger added that his culinary ideas and innovations are drawn from his global travels, and he is thrilled to share his creations with guests. "Food brings people together, and we continue to evolve our culinary offerings to celebrate many flavors of the world and to elevate the dining experience for our guests," Egger said. After getting his start in Austria, he staged and worked in France and Switzerland, and then continued to travel and work across the globe, taking inspiration from many culinary-rich regions he visited, including Asia, India, the Caribbean and South America, the U.S., South Africa and more.

Seabourn's new offerings are the latest updates to the onboard culinary experience, including the recently announced enhanced 24-hour in-suite dining menus featuring an extensive array of elegantly presented gourmet dishes.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships with one under construction. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit scheduled to enter service in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guest expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice , produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions †

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit

