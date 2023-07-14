Nona Biosciences Announces Business Update of Collaboration on Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) with DualityBio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, committed to cutting-edge antibody technology innovation and provider of integrated solutions from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM) announced that, DualityBio, a collaborator of Nona Biosciences, and BeiGene entered into an agreement for BeiGene to acquire an exclusive option for a global clinical and commercial license to an investigational, preclinical ADC program for patients with select solid tumors. This program was developed under the collaboration agreement commenced between Nona Biosciences and DualityBio.

Nona Biosciences entered into a collaboration agreement with DualityBio in 2022, pursuant to which Nona Biosciences granted the exclusive rights of its monoclonal antibodies for specific tumors to DualityBio to develop the world's first-in-class ADC. The collaboration between Nona Biosciences and DualityBio will continue in accordance with the terms of the collaboration agreement.

Nona Biosciences has established considerable experience and expertise in ADC field. While continuously optimizing its advanced platform technology, Nona Biosciences has actively established an ADC cooperation ecosystem and closely cooperated with multiple innovation pioneers, to fully unleash its innovation capability and accelerate the innovations of novel ADC therapeutics globally. Nona Biosciences will further expand its networks in ADC innovation as one of its core strategies, continue to enhance the value of innovation, and fulfill global medical needs.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovation, and providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) formats. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

About DualityBio

DualityBio is a clinical-stage company focusing on the discovery and development of the next generation ADC therapeutics for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. DualityBio has successfully established a number of next-generation ADC technology platforms with global intellectual property rights. Building upon deep understanding of disease biology and translational capability, DualityBio has advanced four assets into global clinical studies, and developed more than 10 innovative product candidates that are currently in preclinical stage. Additionally, DualityBio is continuing to evolve its novel protein engineering and ADC technology platforms for the next wave of "super ADC" molecules including diverse payload classes, bispecific ADCs and dual-payload ADCs. To learn more about DualityBio, please visit www.dualitybiologics.com.

