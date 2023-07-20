TUMI Announces Second Global Partnership With Tottenham Hotspur

TUMI to support the football club on its Asia-Pacific pre-season tour

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club announced their second global partnership, designating TUMI as an official partner of the club's pre-season Asia-Pacific tour following the success of last year's partnership in Korea.

This year, TUMI is supporting the team throughout its Asia-Pacific tour, visiting Perth, Bangkok and Singapore, and celebrating with special activations planned while in Singapore from July 23 - 26. Amongst the activations will be an exclusive event at the TUMI store in Singapore's ION mall with appearances from brand ambassadors and Tottenham Hotspur players Son Heung-min and Richarlison, featuring customer giveaways, photo-opportunities and autograph signings.

"TUMI is thrilled to be back again for the Club's pre-season tour supporting our ambassadors Son Heung-min and Richarilson, along with their teammates. At TUMI, we are committed to creating high-performance lifestyle products with details designed to perform. We are delighted to equip the Club on their journey, helping them perform at their best before even stepping on the field," stated Jill Krizelman, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & eCommerce, TUMI.

TUMI are once again providing bags and luggage for Tottenham Hotspur players, with each team member receiving personalized products to help bring functionality and ease to their pre-season journeys. The athletes have been supplied products from some of TUMI's most popular collections, including the Alpha Bravo Search Backpack, 19 Degree Polycarbonate Extended Trip Expandable Luggage, Alpha 3 International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On and Alpha Organizer Brief.

Abigail Marshall-Cox, Tottenham Hotspur Head of Strategic Partnerships said "Following the success of our partnership during last year's Korea Tour, we are thrilled to once again be working with TUMI to support our players and staff during our trip across three different cities in the Asia-Pacific region this pre-season. Our teams are equipped with the highest quality products to support our travel plans and busy schedule."

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com .

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

