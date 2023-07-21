Alamitos Vineyards Voted Nation's Best in USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Award

San Jose's Alamitos Vineyards Voted Number One "Best New Winery Experience" in the country by USA Today readers

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamitos Vineyards, San Jose's only vineyard winery today announced that it has been voted number one in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best New Winery Experience in the country. Alamitos Vineyards was nominated for this award by an expert panel of travel writers who nominated 20 wineries from throughout the United States for this coveted award. The four week-long competition had members of the public voting for their favorite new winery experience, which Alamitos Vineyards came in first place.

Alamitos Vineyards logo (PRNewswire)

San Jose's Alamitos Vineyards Voted Number One "Best New Winery Experience" in the country by USA Today readers

This prestigious award solidifies Alamitos Vineyards' commitment to providing an exceptional and unforgettable wine tasting experience for its guests and comes on the heels of Alamitos' recent wins at the world renowned 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, where the winery was honored with a Double Gold for its 2019 'Hawk Eye' Syrah and a Gold win for the 2021 'White Egret' Sauvignon Blanc , further exemplifying its dedication to producing outstanding wines of the highest quality.

Co-owner of Alamitos Vineyards, Shaun Coleman, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled to be named the Best New Winery Experience in the nation by USA Today. This accolade reflects the hard work and passion that our entire team invests in creating a memorable and enjoyable experience for our visitors."

George Troquato, Lead Winemaker at Alamitos Vineyards, added, "This readers choice award and us receiving a Double Gold and Gold at this year's San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, is a testament to our commitment to crafting exceptional wines and the best wine tasting experience possible. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and will continue to strive for excellence in every bottle."

Alamitos Vineyards takes pride in offering hand-crafted wines, which are skillfully made using the finest estate grown grapes as well as ones sourced from California's most esteemed AVAs. With its historical and picturesque location overlooking Almaden Reservoir and warm hospitality, Alamitos Vineyards provides a truly immersive and captivating winery experience that showcases the beauty and richness of the region.

To celebrate these outstanding achievements, Alamitos Vineyards invites wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike to experience their award-winning wines firsthand. Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in a range of varietals, each boasting unique flavors and characteristics that reflect the vineyard's commitment to excellence.

For more information about Alamitos Vineyards, its wines, the exceptional winery experience it offers, and to make a reservation please visit https://www.AlamitosVineyards.com

About Alamitos Vineyards

Founded in 2014 by technology entrepreneurs Chris Maune and Shaun Coleman, Alamitos Vineyards seeks to reinvigorate a region, once the epicenter of California mining and agriculture, through authentic, small-batch, quality-driven wines. Alamitos Vineyards is located in the unique microclimate of New Almaden, a historic community tucked into the Rancho Los Capitancillos Hills of San Jose, California on the eastern slopes of the Santa Cruz Mountains. The boutique winery is home to award-winning estate grown and produced Syrah, Sauvignon Blanc, and Touriga Nacional, a unique Portuguese variety that pays homage to the family history of the owners. To set up a weekend tasting appointment, please visit alamitosvineyards.com.

ABOUT USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

10Best, Inc. is a division of USA Today. 10Best.com provides its users with unbiased travel advice through its consumer site 10Best.com on top attractions, things to do, and restaurants of top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. The core of the site's power is its team of local experts, a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields (and their cities) but discriminating in their tastes.

Alamitos Vineyards (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alamitos Vineyards, Inc.