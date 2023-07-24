Abel Noser Solutions and Capital Market Solutions Jointly Provide a Complete CAT Compliance Solution Set to Industry Leading Clients

Evercore Selected the ANS/CMS Partnership to Ensure Firm Compliance

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Noser Solutions, a leader in trade analytics and compliance solutions to financial institutions globally, jointly with Capital Market Solutions LLC (CMS), the leading Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) and compliance consultation provider has been selected by Evercore to provide a complete FINRA Reg. BI Market Integrity oversight and reporting solution set. The combination of services is designed to cover all required best execution, trade surveillance and regulatory compliance (SEC Rule 606 and CAT/CAIS) needs while enabling clients to leverage the combined expertise of both companies.

Brett MacLeod, Head of Abel Noser Solutions' Sell Side Division remarked, "Our goal has always been to maximize our clients' ability to maintain oversight and analyze their trading flows by providing them with compliance and analytics services of the highest quality. We're thrilled that Evercore, our longstanding and influential client, would seek to extend the relationship to our partner in Capital Market Solutions to take advantage of our combined solution set."

"We are pleased to have selected the Abel Noser/CMS offering to help us meet our SEC and FINRA obligations," said Matthew Fallon, Head of Equities Sales & Trading Compliance at Evercore. "The Abel Noser/CMS solutions have been key in providing an assessment framework that enables us to not only comply but to stay ahead of the regulatory curve. Specifically, we found that the CAT/CAIS solution via the CATalyst and CAT Recon modules provide excellent oversight and surveillance capabilities on CAT reported data."

Joseph Chafatinos, Partner, Capital Market Solutions added, "Our partnership with Abel Noser has provided mutual clients like Evercore with a multi-faceted regulatory governance and analytics solution that is unique to the market. This regulatory compliance platform in conjunction with our Regulatory Surveillance & Monitoring System (RSMS) delivers a complete and comprehensive reporting solution specifically designed for SEC and FINRA rule mandates. As such, it is consistently being updated to reflect the everchanging regulatory landscape."

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs and risks associated with trading. With hundreds of clients worldwide, Abel Noser Solutions offers software products along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, compliance, and trade surveillance. The firm continues to hold its place as the leading innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

