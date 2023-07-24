Celebrate International Self-Care Day with Maggie Q's ActivatedYou Morning Complete™

A Complete "Wellness in a Glass" That Supports Weight Management, Mood, and Energy Levels

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- July 24th is International Self-Care Day, an annual observance that encourages individuals to prioritize their well-being and take proactive steps towards maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle. It serves as a reminder that self-care is essential for overall physical, mental, and emotional health.

With two delicious flavors, Apple Cinnamon and the newer Citrus Medley, ActivatedYou Morning Complete daily drink is specially crafted to support overall well-being. Its comprehensive formula encompasses a range of powerful blends, including metabolic enhancement, prebiotic and high fiber, probiotic, antioxidant, green superfoods, adaptogens, liver support, and sugar-balancing support. (PRNewswire)

One important aspect of self-care is eating a healthy diet, rich in nutrients to nourish our microbiome. But, that's not always easy with our busy, modern lifestyles. So, a simple solution to ensure you're feeding the body what it needs to thrive includes taking supplements. Supplements can provide an extra boost of vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients that may be lacking in our daily diet. They act as a convenient and effective way to bridge nutritional gaps and promote optimal well-being. Morning Complete , created by Maggie Q's ActivatedYou™, is a revolutionary supplement that aligns perfectly with the principles of self-care. This supplement is specifically formulated to support overall health and well-being. Incorporating prebiotics, probiotics, and six premium nutrient blends, ActivatedYou Morning Complete helps boost metabolism, aiding in weight management and overall energy levels.†*

What is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a groundbreaking dietary supplement wellness drink that delivers complete "wellness in a glass." With two delicious flavors, Apple Cinnamon and the newer Citrus Medley , this daily drink is specially crafted to support overall well-being. Its comprehensive formula encompasses a range of powerful blends, including metabolic enhancement, prebiotic and high fiber, probiotic, antioxidant, green superfoods, adaptogens, liver support, and sugar-balancing support. Derived from nutrient-rich green vegetables, Morning Complete is a rich source of vital nutrients, fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, and wellness-boosting antioxidants. It actively encourages gut health and nurtures beneficial bacteria for a thriving microbiome. By carefully selecting ingredients that enhance overall wellness, ActivatedYou Morning Complete supports healthy liver and cellular functioning. Additionally, it helps your body shield against oxidative stress, fosters a positive mood, and stimulates mental clarity, ensuring the ultimate well-being of individuals. Incorporating ActivatedYou Morning Complete into your daily routine is an exceptional act of self-care, offering an all-in-one supplement to support your health and vitality.†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete Ingredients†*

Metabolic Enhancing Blend: This blend combines green tea leaf extract, ginger root, white tea leaf extract, turmeric root extract, bitter melon fruit extract, and black pepper fruit to help boost your metabolism and improve fat-burning efficiency.

Antioxidant Blend: Packed with antioxidants, this blend helps your body defend itself against environmental toxins with polyphenol-rich superstars such as Lycium berry, pomegranate fruit extract, and Polygonum cuspidatum root extract (50% resveratrol), providing potent antioxidant protection.

Prebiotic and High Fiber Blend: Helps nourish your microbiome with the "fertilizer" for beneficial gut bacteria—chicory root fructooligosaccharides and cinnamon bark, providing essential nourishment.

Green Superfoods Blend: Helps fuel your body with nutrient-dense greens like spinach, broccoli, kale, mulberry leaf extract, alfalfa leaf, and barley grass, delivering essential nutrients and sustainable energy.

Adaptogens: This blend combats stress and fatigue with adaptogens like astragalus root extract, Rhodiola rosea root extract, and DIM (diindolylmethane), supporting your body's response to stress.

Probiotic Blend: Promotes the population of your digestive system with 9 diverse probiotic strains, including B. coagulans, L. gasseri, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, B. bifidum, B. longum, L. acidophilus, L. casei, and S. thermophilus , supporting a thriving gut environment.

Liver Support: Supports mitochondrial and detoxification functions with organic aloe vera leaf and milk thistle seed extract, renowned for their positive impact on liver health.

Sugar Balancing Support: Maintains balanced sugar levels with the optimized performance blend of Gymnema sylvestre leaf, fennel seed, and pine bark extract.

How to incorporate ActivatedYou Morning Complete into your routine:

To seamlessly integrate ActivatedYou Morning Complete into your daily regimen, simply add one scoop of the easy-dissolve powder to a beverage of your choice. For optimal enjoyment, Maggie Q's ActivatedYou suggests mixing Morning Complete with 8oz of water or iced green tea.

Where to purchase ActivatedYou Morning Complete:

You can conveniently buy ActivatedYou Morning Complete directly from the official ActivatedYou website. It is available for $79 and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, ensuring your satisfaction. Choose between two delightful flavors: apple cinnamon and the invigorating new citrus medly option.

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, the founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, and actor — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and that's what inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou™

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. The team at ActivatedYou believes that in order to help someone, you need to treat them as a whole person – mind, body, and spirit. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on Youtube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR

lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ActivatedYou