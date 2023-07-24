Telemedicine Leader HealthTap Launches Campaign to Increase Access to Healthcare for U.S. Hospitality Workers

Beginning Today, U.S. Restaurant, Bar, and Hotel Workers Can Apply for a Year-Long HealthTap Virtual Primary Care Membership for Just $99

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTap , a leading national virtual primary care provider, today announced a program to increase access to healthcare for restaurant and bar workers across the country.

The "Here's To Your Health" program offers restaurant and bar workers access to one free virtual doctor visit and a year of unlimited texting with a doctor they choose, as well as discounted prescriptions for just $99, a $125 savings from the regular HealthTap price* and hundreds of dollars cheaper than traditional primary care options. Apply at healthtap.com/hospitality-healthcare-app .

"Hospitality workers are face-to-face with their customers day and night without the option to work from home, yet most don't have access to affordable healthcare," said Sean Mehra, founder and CEO of HealthTap. "The 'Here's to Your Health' program is designed to welcome them to HealthTap with tremendous savings, but more importantly, to raise awareness of the need for affordable, accessible healthcare in the hospitality industry."

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, 70% of hospitality workers, including cooks, food and cocktail servers, bartenders, bussers, hosts, and dishwashers, do not receive employer-provided health benefits. Additionally, the median annual income for these positions is less than $35,000, making it cost prohibitive to buy healthcare insurance on the open market or pay out of pocket, as a typical in-person visit costs between $150 to $450.

Additionally, many lower income people have health insurance plans with high deductibles, which means they are covered for serious medical situations, but not for preventative care and proper management of ongoing conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure until the deductible is met. Access to affordable primary and preventative care reduces emergency room visits, which reduces costs for individuals and the entire healthcare system.

In addition to the "Here's to Your Health" campaign, HealthTap also offers ongoing programs for restaurants and bars (both independently owned and chains) to affordably provide healthcare to their employees through HealthTap. Companies that want to support restaurant and bar workers can donate funds to offset membership costs through HealthTap non-profit partners. Restaurant owners and managers, and potential sponsors can email hospitality@healthtap.com for more information.

"We depend on bartenders, waiters, hotel cleaning staff, and many others to show up for work, day and night, to help us have a good time, serve us a good meal, and take care of us on vacation and business trips," continued Mehra. "Providing them with access to affordable healthcare is not only the right thing to do, it makes everyone healthier. That's the inspiration for the 'Here's to Your Health' campaign."

HealthTap makes it easy and affordable to connect with a doctor via video, phone, or text, with or without health insurance. Unlike most telemedicine companies, HealthTap specializes in long-term primary care to manage ongoing health conditions with the customer's doctor of choice. Customers can also connect with a doctor in a minute or less for urgent medical concerns.

*Standard HealthTap membership is $180 per year and $44 per virtual doctor visit. Members get free unlimited texting with the doctor of their choice and discounted prescriptions.

Beginning July 21, 2023, through August 1, 2024, restaurant and bar workers will get a 12-month membership to HealthTap for $99 and one free virtual doctor visit.

About HealthTap

HealthTap is a leading virtual healthcare provider delivering quality, affordable primary and urgent care throughout the U.S., serving more than 2 million members monthly, with or without health insurance. Unlike most virtual healthcare companies, HealthTap provides access to a long-term primary care doctor of the member's choice to support all aspects of their health, including treating chronic and ongoing conditions. While easy to use with health insurance, HealthTap caters to those paying out of pocket by offering an affordable subscription for ongoing primary care and a one-time fee for urgent care visits. Members can conduct virtual doctor visits via text, video, or phone. HealthTap also offers a free Q&A platform where members can submit questions to be answered by a network of 90,000 doctors across 147 specialties. Eval360 lets many Medicare Advantage members access HealthTap primary care doctors for a yearly comprehensive wellness exam. HealthTap partners with Samsung to provide online visits using its smart TVs. HealthTap earns an average of 4.9 out of 5-star ratings for its thousands of virtual doctor visits each year. For more information, visit healthtap.com .

View original content:

SOURCE HealthTap