Data Vault Holdings, Inc. and p-Chip Corporation to Connect Platforms through Enabling IP Licensing Agreement

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings, Inc., the emerging leader in metaverse data visualization, valuation, and the monetization of data assets, and p-Chip Corporation, a company that is revolutionizing the tracking of physical products and materials with its breakthrough microtransponder technology, today announced they have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an Intellectual Property Licensing Agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Data Vault Holdings will develop solutions that integrate its proprietary ADIO® and DataVault® technology platforms with p-Chip Corporation's light activated microtransponder technology platform. p-Chip Corporation is working with global leading companies to integrate its microtransponder technology as a digital twin enabler, including collaboration under a joint development agreement with Merck KGaA (FWB:MRK) and providing food-safe digital tracking solutions for the Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano.

The collaboration will focus on the integration of p-Chip Corporation's crypto anchor as a digital twin enabler for Data Vault's Web 3.0 platform, which provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange®(IDE).

A comprehensive news release will be issued upon the signing of definitive agreements.

About Data Vault Holdings , Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed blockchain objects. DataVault®, the company's patented platform, provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE). The company owns Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, Datavault Inc. and True Luck, Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. at www.datavaultholdings.com .

About p-Chip Corporation

Since 2017, p-Chip Corporation has revolutionized the tracking of physical products and materials with its breakthrough microtransponder technology. Highly durable and small as a grain of salt, its p-Chip crypto anchor functions like a digital twin for physical items, delivering breakthrough visibility and security at a scalable price point. From pharmaceuticals to electronics, automotive components to agricultural ingredients, companies worldwide rely on patented p-Chip microtransponders to unlock business intelligence, protect brand and product integrity, and enhance revenue. To learn more, visit www.p-chip.com .

