Unanet Finishes Second Quarter with Increased Customer Count and Satisfaction Scores, Driven by Product Innovation and Dedicated Team Members

DULLES, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture and engineering (A&E) industries, wrapped up the second quarter of 2023 with continued momentum adding new customers across all product and industry categories.

"Our continued growth, innovation and industry recognition are sustained by a thoughtful, steady hand on one key lever: customer satisfaction," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "From our sales team to our post-implementation support, from product development to human resources to our annual user conference, all our effort is deployed to ensuring our customers have the best experience possible in every interaction with the Unanet team. This is paying off in our business performance. Since Unanet's superiority over status quo software companies is becoming more and more clear to the market, we expect to continue this trajectory for the foreseeable future."

Unanet continued its quarter-over-quarter growth streak with a multitude of new customers including those from the Construction (UJAMAA Construction, Paradigm Construction), A&E (BRR Architecture, Warehaus, L&A Architects) and GovCon (McCormick Stevenson Engineering Design, Client First Technologies, EGA Associates) industries. Unanet also welcomed Draper, a leading non-profit engineering innovation company that designs and delivers solutions across government, academia, biotechnology, national security and numerous other industries. While these organizations may vary in their missions, they share a common trait: a desire to drive more informed decision-making while saving time and money, opting for Unanet and its modern, purpose-built approach backed by the industry's most service-focused team.

In addition to gaining new customers in every ERP and CRM segment, in the second quarter Unanet launched a significant AE ERP product feature in AR Automation. This new feature enables A&E firms to streamline and error-proof their accounts receivable processes so they get paid faster and more efficiently. Also among the successes of the second quarter was the sold-out Champions 2023 user conference, which gathered over 900 Unanet AEC and GovCon customers to engage with each other and Unanet's product experts, as well as explore best practices in 80 breakout sessions over two full conference days.

Unanet's stellar performance was heavily recognized in the quarter by a variety of third parties, including:

CUSTOMER Magazine, which awarded Unanet CRM by Cosential its Product of the Year honor;

Craig Halliday to its prestigious Executive Mosaic, which selected Unanet CEOto its prestigious Wash100 list ; and,

G2, which lauded Unanet across twelve project-based ERP categories and awarded the company Best Overall Results for Mid-Market and Small Businesses in the Spring 2023 G2 Reports.

Another highlight of Unanet's Q2 was the fireside chat with DCAA Director Terri Dilly, in which Unanet and the Director spoke of ways to streamline and digitally transform the agency's approach to contracting work for the Department of Defense, a core topic for many GovCons. This conversation demonstrates Unanet's deep understanding of the specialized challenges facing GovCons today and provides the company with unique insights to help bring about solutions for efficiency, cost-savings and strategic operations.

"We invite GovCons and AEC firms of all sizes and varieties to explore how Unanet can help them supercharge their businesses through highly efficient, intuitive and modern software," continued Halliday.

To learn more about Unanet, please visit www.unanet.com.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Unanet