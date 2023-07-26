CFGI Announces Expansion Into the UK

LONDON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFGI, a portfolio company of Carlyle and CVC, announces its expansion into the U.K., opening its first office in London.

Founded in 2000, CFGI has grown to over 1,000 employees and 17 offices worldwide. CFGI's expansion into the U.K. is a natural continuation of the company's longstanding success in serving many clients in the region. Through this extension, the firm will continue to build on over 20 years of success, helping clients across all sectors, ranging in size from venture-backed start-ups to large public companies.

By partnering with CFGI, clients gain access to independent accounting and finance consultancy free of auditor independence restrictions, covering all areas critical to the office of the CFO. These include but are not limited to: technical and operational accounting; transaction advisory; capital markets; valuation; tax; risk and compliance; business transformation; technology transformation and cybersecurity.

CFGI's team of former Big 4 professionals delivers best-in-class services that support clients' needs to achieve their objectives efficiently and effectively.

The U.K. expansion is being led by Managing Partner Greg Taylor, who brings a wealth of former Big 4 international experience.

"What an exciting time to be a part of CFGI's international expansion to the U.K. The success and growth to date have been driven by the cultural values embedded throughout the firm. These values, combined with CFGI's unique conflict-free offering, help deliver exceptional value to our people, communities, and clients. Our ambition is to replicate this success in the U.K." Managing Partner – Greg Taylor, London

"CFGI's expansion continues our success as an industry leader. We are thrilled with the team we have built so far in the U.K. and are excited to announce a dedicated office to continue to serve the many companies in this exciting market." Co-Founder & Co-CEO – Shane Caiazzo

For more information about CFGI or to get in touch with one of our Partners, visit www.cfgi.co.uk or email info@cfgi.com .

U.K. Media Contact:

Greg Taylor, Managing Partner

gtaylor@cfgi.com

(+44) 07704 770 410

U.S. Media Contact:

Kenzi Everitt, Communications Manager

keveritt@cfgi.com

(+1) 720 333 1704

CFGI Announces Expansion Into the UK (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CFGI