Lectron Empowers EV Drivers with Two New Portable Chargers: Introducing the Lectron Level 1 and Level 2 EV Chargers

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectron, a leading provider of home and portable electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, introduces two new portable chargers: the Lectron Level 1 EV Charger and the Level 2 EV Charger. Addressing the surge in electric vehicle ownership and tackling limited infrastructure challenges, Lectron provides reliable and affordable products that meet the growing demand for EV charging.

"At Lectron, we are committed to delivering the highest quality charging solutions," emphasizes Christopher Maiwald, Lectron Founder and CEO. "Our new chargers not only tackle range anxiety but also prioritize safety and affordability. We provide exceptional value and uncompromising quality for all EV owners."

Through world-class manufacturing and relentless innovation, Lectron continues to offer the most affordable and safest high-performance portable EV chargers on the market.

Lectron Level 1 EV Charger : Simplifying Daily Commutes with Ease and Efficiency

The Lectron Level 1 EV Charger offers convenient and easy charging for daily commutes. With a charging speed of up to 1.65 kW and 15 Amps of current, it provides consistent and reliable charging. Designed with a NEMA 5-15 plug, it easily connects to standard 110V outlets. The portable and user-friendly design makes it perfect for on-the-go charging.

Lectron Level 2 EV Charger : Affordable and Lightning-Fast Charging

The Level 2 EV Charger accelerates the EV charging experience, providing an average of 32 miles of driving range per hour of charge*. Equipped with a charging speed of up to 9.6 kW and 40 Amps of current, the Level 2 charger delivers rapid and consistent charging power at the push of a button for EV owners with access to a NEMA 14-50 outlet. An ideal choice for EV owners who prioritize high-powered charging in their home garage.

Discover the Key Benefits of Lectron Level 1 and Level 2 Chargers:

Maximum Safety and Energy Efficiency

UL2594 compliant and ETL listed, ensuring user protection from overvoltage, overcurrent, and overheating. Lectron Level 1 and Level 2 chargers meet the highest industry standards for safety and energy efficiency, holding certifications from FCC and Energy Star.

Wide Compatibility and Seamless Connectivity

Effortlessly connect and charge with confidence and peace of mind. Lectron Level 1 and 2 chargers provide compatibility with all electric vehicles.

Built to last

IP65 weather resistance for optimal performance in challenging conditions, including dust and water protection. Tested for 10,000+ insertions and IK10 impact-testing provides enhanced durability.

Sleek and Compact Design

The chargers provide effortless portability and convenient storage for on-the-go charging. The user-friendly design allows for quick setup and hassle-free operation, making charging a breeze.

The new Lectron Level 1 and Level 2 EV Chargers are available for purchase on the Official Lectron Store and through select retailers.

About Lectron:

Lectron provides best-in-class, affordable charging stations, chargers, and adapters for all EV drivers, eliminating range anxiety and compatibility issues. Our user-friendly and reliable product range makes charging your EV easier than ever.

*Dependent on various factors, including the EV manufacturer, model, battery size, and the battery level upon charging.

