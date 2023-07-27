Space Perspective Surpasses 1,600 Seats Sold for Carbon-Neutral Spaceflight Experience - Unprecedented Milestone for a Space Travel Company

FLORIDA SPACE COAST, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Perspective, the world's first and only carbon-neutral spaceflight company, today announced that it has sold more than 1,600 tickets – surpassing the number of seats sold by any other space tourism company, and representing $200M in sales.

Space Perspective Logo (PRNewswire)

To put the significance of 1,600 Explorers in perspective, just over 600 individuals have ever flown to space, making Space Perspective's sales a ground-breaking achievement in expanding humanity's access to and experience of space, which is core to the company's vision.

"We're extremely proud of the momentum and support behind our growing Explorer community as we pursue our mission to open up space to as many people as possible," said Founder and Co-CEO Jane Poynter. "We know that looking down on Earth from the blackness of space will radically shift one's perception of our planet and our place within it. And this experience has the power to change the world for the better."

The success of Space Perspective's ticket sales not only marks a significant milestone for the company, but also showcases the growing interest and demand for space travel experiences, among which the company stands out for its commitment to carbon neutrality.

A flight on Spaceship Neptune costs $125,000 per person with a starting deposit of $1,000 to reserve a seat. Coveted first 100 flights start at a $60,000 deposit with select first 25 flights requiring a full $125,000 deposit. Commercial flights are slated to begin at the end of 2024, and Space Perspective is already booking into two and three years out.

Nearly half of the reservations represent full capsule sales, indicating that Explorers want a shared experience with a curated group of friends, family, and loved ones. While North America remains the largest source of ticket sales, a growing percentage is from international markets, especially in Asia-Pacific.

"Our success can be attributed to a multifaceted sales channel approach, including Space Perspective's expanding relationships with the travel trade distribution, reaching enthusiastic travelers worldwide," said Edyta Teper, Vice President, Global Sales & Trade.

For more information about Space Perspective and its unique experience offering, please visit spaceperspective.com or follow Space Perspective on social media, including Instagram @thespaceperspective.

Media Contact:

Josh Vlasto

Josh@joshvlasto.com

917-881-9662

About Space Perspective

Space Perspective is the world's first and only carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company on a mission to make transformative space travel accessible to more people than ever before. Its Spaceship Neptune, which comprises a pressurized capsule propelled by a giant SpaceBalloon™, offers a safe and accessible six-hour journey to the edge of space.

With no training required, no weightlessness, and no heavy g-forces, the experience is designed to be as gentle on our Explorers and it is on our Earth. Those who fly with Space Perspective, which is being regulated by the FAA and follows guidelines established by NASA and the U.S. Coast Guard, enjoy unprecedented views of our planet through the largest windows ever flown to space, a world-class meal and cocktail service, Wi-Fi, and lavatory – all from the comforts of the world's first Space Lounge.

Based on Florida's Space Coast, Space Perspective was co-founded by entrepreneurs Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, who met as original crew members in Biosphere 2. They went on to launch Paragon Space Development Corporation, which develops tech for environmental control systems that, for example, can be found on the International Space Station (ISS). Space Perspective's team more broadly has been instrumental in the development of every U.S. human spacecraft for the past 40 years.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Space Perspective