Resecurity Joins Electronic Security Association to Bolster Global Cybersecurity Efforts

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a global cybersecurity and risk management provider protecting Fortune 500 and government agencies worldwide, has recently announced that it has become a member of the Electronic Security Association (ESA). As a new member of ESA, Resecurity will extend its reach in the electronic security industry to provide customers with the most comprehensive defensive solutions covering the entire enterprise ecosystem. The announcement has been highlighted in the latest edition of Security Nation magazine (Volume 3, May/June Edition).

Resecurity, based in Los Angeles, California, has a vast clientele based in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin and North America. The company provides cutting-edge solutions to organizations, businesses, and governments worldwide, making their digital and business assets more secure against cyber threats with help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

"Cyber-crime is a threat our members talk about often," said ESA CEO, Merlin Guilbeau. "We are keenly aware of the importance of risk management and are proud to have Resecurity as a part of the ESA Community. Their steadfast commitment to R&D, staying on top of the techniques of cybercriminals – and their passion for protecting clients make them a great resource for our community."

"Resecurity is excited to join such reputable and industry recognized organization as ESA and support its mission. Cybersecurity is heavily interconnected with physical and electronic security domains, and we look forward to accelerating our efforts to make American businesses protected from the advanced threats and new security challenges," said Resecurity CEO, Gene Yoo.

ESA, established in 1948, has been representing the electronic security industry in the United States for over seven decades. With more than 2,500 member companies across the country, ESA has grown into the largest trade association for the electronic security industry in the United States.

ESA's member companies specialize in various aspects of electronic security, including the design, installation, and maintenance of security systems and integrated systems. As a membership organization, ESA serves its members by providing a wide range of resources, including legislative advocacy, market research, networking opportunities, and training programs. Through its advocacy efforts, ESA works to influence policy decisions and promote laws that support the electronic security industry's growth and success.

Recently Resecurity® products have been named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

About the Electronic Security Association

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) is the largest trade association in the United States representing the electronic security industry. It is a membership organization composed of over 2,500 companies that specialize in electronic security systems, life safety, and integrated systems. ESA serves its members by providing legislative advocacy, market research, networking opportunities, and training programs.

To learn more about ESA, visit https://esaweb.org.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

