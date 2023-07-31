Calling all Brawlers, Spin Master Presents An All New Generation of Bakugan® Premiering on Netflix on September 1 and on Disney XD on September 23

TORONTO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced the launch of an all-new Bakugan series, introducing a revamped anime style. Bakugan will premiere on Netflix (US, Canada, Australia, Nordics and Middle East) on September 1, 2023, and will air on Disney XD in the U.S. on September 23, 2023. Alongside the series' fresh aesthetic, characters and storyline, fans will be able to immerse in the brawling action with a new spin on Bakugan toys - engineered for great battling action.

The all new, enhanced animation will be first revealed on Roblox, the global immersive platform where millions of people connect and communicate daily, uniting fans once again in a shared streaming experience first trailblazed by Bakugan within Roblox in 2021. Fans can converge within All-Star Tower Defense, a top experience on the platform developed by metaverse game developers Gamefam, to stream the first two episodes of Bakugan in both English and Japanese, starting Friday, August 4 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. PT through until Sunday, August 13 - four weeks ahead of the Netflix premiere.

Relaunched in 2019, a decade after its first reign as a global phenomenon, Bakugan has proven to be an evergreen brand with a strong following. "The Bakugan franchise will elevate to epic new heights as we further enhance the experience across entertainment and power up the gameplay through toys," said Jeremy Tucker, Spin Master's EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer. "We'll deliver these new and unique experiences, driving collectability, and introducing new ways for Bakugan fans of all ages to battle and connect with the brand."

Reaching the number one property in the battling toys and playsets class in the US and Australia in Q1 2023 (Source: Circana / Retail Tracking Service / US, Australia / Projected USD / Q1'23) fans are loving Bakugan's brawling action. The Bakugan series toy line introduces a whole new way to brawl.

Highlights include:

Bakugan Special Attack: Spin into battle like never before with the all-new customizable Special Attack Bakugan toys. Combine and stack the Special Attack Bakugan , then brawl into action with all new hyper spin action, ripping the cord to spin the Bakugan on the metal Gate Card TM and watch the Bakugan transform with its iconic pop open transformation. Combine the character with the Special Attack Card for new stats to level up the gameplay. (SRP $9.99 ; Age 6+)

Bakugan Battle ArenaTM: Step into the ultimate space for battles with the Battle Arena playset. Featuring multiple launch points, obstacles, storage, and built-in camera stands to film all the action on your mobile device. This new playset is ready for an epic Bakugan Brawl. (SRP $39.99 ; Age 6+)

The new Bakugan toy collection will also include Power Gear tokens found in pack and redeemable for a digital Bakugan-themed accessory or power-up within Roblox. Eagle eyes can also spot hidden Power Gear codes within content on the official Bakugan YouTube channel.

The new Bakugan toy line is available at all major retailers August 1, 2023.

Series Logline

In the exciting new season of Bakugan, the VESTROIAN galaxy is made up of six planets each home to a different species of Bakugan (Avian, Dragon, Insect, Beast, Aquatic and Dinosaur). Constantly at WAR with one another, the use of experimental weaponry causes the Bakugan to be inadvertently transported to EARTH. Baku-balls rain down from the sky like meteors and crash into cities, forests, and oceans. And when the balls unroll, humans meet the 10 FEET TALL Bakugan for the very first time. Thankfully, humanity welcomes these displaced creatures, embraces their culture, and particularly falls in love with their long-standing tradition of BRAWLING. That is until teenagers start PAIRING with Bakugan and miraculously give them the ability to grow to giant KAIJU size! The world was filled with fear, and it was during this time THE CATASTROPHE happened.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

