Freddy’s offers free single-topping mini sundae in its app for National Frozen Custard Day....

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day this year by offering a free single-topping mini sundae to its app users who have signed up for Freddy's rewards program. The reward will be available in the offers section of the Freddy's app on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, and will expire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. No purchase necessary to redeem the offer. Visit https://www.freddys.com/nfcd-2023 to learn more.

