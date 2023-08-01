Impartner Revolutionizes Co-Selling Referral Programs with Innovative Referral Management Tool for Powering B2BInfluencer Marketing

Impartner's latest release empowers B2B businesses to harness the $21.1 billion global influencer market and propel growth through ecosystems

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner , the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of ecosystem and partner management technologies, today announced a powerful Partner Referral solution with new, revolutionary Referral Links generation for personalizing referrals from disparate sources. This cutting-edge B2B influencer marketing technology will unlock infinite go-to-market selling strategies for reseller networks across all industries.

"As companies strive to engage consumers at every touchpoint along the purchase journey and from every angle, we anticipate an immeasurable potential for this solution – especially as we move toward a cookieless future," said Dave R Taylor , CMO of Impartner. "We are eager to see how businesses leverage our technology to drive growth and achieve remarkable results in the dynamic ecosystem of influencer marketing."

How it works:

Personalized Links: Each influencing partner gets a unique link assigned to them which will lead to an automatically co-branded landing page, whose contents are controlled centrally by the vendor.

Deep Tracking: Any end user arriving to the customized landing page and completing the lead generating form will be tracked based on the source link, giving credit to the influencing partner.

Progress Visibility: The lead data submitted from the custom landing page is synched into the Partner Relationship Management (PRM) system, generating a lead for the vendor to follow up on, while also automatically tracking the referral for the partner. This gives both partners and vendors visibility into the progress of the deal, further driving partner co-selling and marketing at scale.

The incorporation of this feature empowers B2B marketing and sales leaders to tap into the lucrative $21.1 billion global influencer market, enabling them to both meet their buyers where they are and incentivize their partner reseller economy. Today, word-of-mouth marketing has emerged as the most valuable growth tactic of the decade. The phrases "link in bio" and "click below" have become drivers of trackable revenue for the influencer economy across social media platforms, blog outlets and pay-to-play news publications. This exponential growth in investment indicates that the word-of-mouth economy is here to stay, providing limitless opportunities for influence and growth.

"We are witnessing a significant shift in B2B partnerships, with players engaging in link backs, co-branding initiatives and joint paid media campaigns," said Gary Sabin , Vice President of Product at Impartner. "Recognizing the sustained momentum behind these co-selling motions, we anticipated the need for a more effective way to propel B2B companies into the referral and affiliate economy, enabling them to thrive and prosper from it. With these latest enhancements, B2B businesses have the tools to capitalize on this growing trend and unlock the full potential of the influencer economy."

Before, B2B businesses were tied to the traditional method of submitting referrals as a partner. Now, Impartner gives B2B influencers like affiliate partners, referral partners or hybrid partners the capability to utilize personalized URL links across any online platform. The door to growth is now wider than ever with Impartner enabling B2B companies a way to bring any partner type into their ecosystem and incentivize them to deliver new business in a way that meets modern marketing and existing business workflows.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com .

