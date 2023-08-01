LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Edward Barousse as special counsel in the firm's Litigation Practice Group. Based in the firm's Lafayette office, Edward will be a member of the Healthcare Industry Team.

Jones Walker Welcomes Healthcare Litigator Edward Barousse (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Edward to the firm. As we are committed to expanding our Healthcare Industry Team, his healthcare litigation experience and deep knowledge of the medical industry will be valued by clients attempting to navigate this often-complicated sector," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Edward is a healthcare litigator who has managed cases covering a wide range of issues, including medical malpractice as well as business and regulatory disputes. He represents clients in matters involving public and private hospitals, health systems, and individual physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers in professional liability, licensure, and related matters.

Contemplating his legal journey to Jones Walker, Edward said, "I began my Louisiana legal career 20 years ago in New Orleans and immediately became aware of Jones Walker's preeminent standing in the legal landscape. Over the years, I have admired the work of the firm's attorneys, and my friends who are members of the firm are happy to be part of the team. I am delighted and grateful to have the opportunity to join the firm."

Edward also has experience interpreting statutes and helped advise a major insurance company regarding the quickly changing statutory regime of Louisiana's bad faith statutes after natural disasters, most prominently Hurricane Katrina.

Contact :

Savannah Kirk

225.248.3435

skirk@joneswalker.com

Jones Walker logo (PRNewsfoto/Jones Walker LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP