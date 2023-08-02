Celebrate National Dog Day at Rosewood Miramar Beach Best in Show

Luxury Resort in Montecito, CA Hosts Second Annual Dog Show Presented by STAUD with Special Guest Camilla Belle

MONTECITO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Miramar Beach , the Forbes Five-Star resort located on an exclusive oceanfront stretch in Montecito, CA announces second annual Miramar Best in Show. Join us Sunday, August 27 from 1pm to 4pm on the Resort's Great Lawn for a paw-some afternoon with a touch of glamour at Miramar Best in Show presented by STAUD, an LA-based lifestyle brand that offers women's fashion and celebrates animals via their Custom Pet Portrait Collection. The event will be hosted by the Resort's Managing Director Rick Fidel featuring special guest Camilla Belle, American actress and dog lover.

Miramar Best in Show (PRNewswire)

DAY OF

Experience an unforgettable event where guests and locals, accompanied by their furry friends, can vie for the chance to win the ultimate Miramar getaway*, which includes a two-night stay in a Beach House Guestroom, dinner for two at AMA Sushi, and dinner for two at the Resort's Michelin Star and Michelin Green Star award-winning restaurant Caruso's. At the event, STAUD will offer personalized embroidery on select custom pet pieces. Throughout the day, attendees can indulge in dog and adult-friendly specialty beverages like Paw-garitas featuring Cantaloupe, Coconut Milk and Mint. This year, the Resort welcomes a plethora of new vendors including but not limited to, PJ Salvage, Sambboho, ModernBeast and George Pet Shop who will present a bevy of retail to shop and enjoy. A portion of proceeds from all sales will benefit regional shelters, Love Leo Rescue and Santa Barbara Humane.

THE COMPETITION

Registration for each competitor is USD195, with all proceeds from entries donated to Love Leo Rescue and Santa Barbara Humane. The event is complimentary for spectators and welcomes competitors to enter the show to compete in the following categories:

Miramar's Best in Show

Trick of The Day

Most Spirit

Best Look

"We are all about celebrating our furry friends at Miramar," says Rick Fidel, Managing Director, Rosewood Miramar Beach. "This year, the Resort is honored to partner with STAUD to benefit Love Leo Rescue and Santa Barbara Humane, two organizations focused on rescuing and rehabilitating animals in Southern California."

FUR FANS

The Resort, since opening, has welcomed pets with its Pampered Pets program. A special welcome awaits pets when they arrive and throughout their stay they can expect a plethora of treats, amenities, and friendly encounters. Our four-legged friends are treated to tasty offerings via a custom pet menu and exclusive pet products and amenities. The Resort welcomes dogs of all sizes and a fee of USD150 per pet per stay applies.

*This certificate is subject to availability and does not include gratuities. Certificate not valid for weekends, holidays, and additional blackout dates may apply. Certificate validity cannot be extended for use beyond June 30th, 2024; and will be null and void after this date. Certificate excludes any incidental charges such as food, beverage, spa, transfers, or activities, unless otherwise noted above. This certificate is non-transferable, and not redeemable for cash or credit value if not utilized or only partially utilized. The original certificate must be presented upon check-in. Certificate cannot be sold online or to any third party. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

For more information and to enter please visit: Miramar Best In Show | Rosewood Miramar Beach Experiences (rosewoodhotels.com)

Connect with us:

Facebook.com/RosewoodMiramarBeach or Twitter @RosewoodMiramar or Instagram @rosewoodmiramarbeach

Media Contact

Emilie Plouchart

Director of Communications, Rosewood Miramar Beach

Telephone: +1 818 424 1006

Email: emilie.plouchart@rosewoodhotels.com

Rosewood Miramar Beach (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts