SECOND QUARTER 2023 OPERATING RESULTS AND INCREASED 2023 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED BY NNN REIT, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,







2023



2022



2023



2022







(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Revenues

$ 202,640



$ 190,783



$ 406,748



$ 381,062































Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 98,704



$ 74,171



$ 188,871



$ 155,543



Net earnings per common share

$ 0.54



$ 0.42



$ 1.04



$ 0.89































FFO available to common stockholders

$ 144,590



$ 135,353



$ 290,139



$ 266,946



FFO per common share

$ 0.80



$ 0.77



$ 1.60



$ 1.53































Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 144,899



$ 138,008



$ 290,871



$ 273,195



Core FFO per common share

$ 0.80



$ 0.79



$ 1.60



$ 1.56































AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 146,079

(1) $ 142,103

(2) $ 294,245

(1) $ 280,824

(2) AFFO per common share

$ 0.80

(1) $ 0.81

(2) $ 1.62

(1) $ 1.60

(2)







(1)

Amounts include $10 and $19 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease

amendments for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Excluding such would have no affect on AFFO per

common share for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. (2)

Amounts include $1,729 and $3,509 of net straight-line accrued rent from net deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease

amendments for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share results would

have been $0.80 and $1.58 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

FFO per share increased 3.9% over prior year results

Core FFO per share increased 1.3% over prior year results

Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.4% as of June 30, 2023 (unchanged from March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022), with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years

$181.3 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 36 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 278,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.2%

Sold seven properties for $28.2 million , producing $13.9 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 5.1%

Raised $13.3 million net proceeds from the issuance of 318,488 common shares

Maintained sector leading 12.3 year weighted average debt maturity for unsecured debt

First Half of 2023 Highlights:

FFO per share increased 4.6% over prior year results

Core FFO per share increased 2.6% over prior year results

AFFO per share increased 1.3% over prior year results

$337.5 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 79 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 553,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.1%

Sold 13 properties for $40.2 million , producing $20.2 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 5.6%

Raised $30.2 million net proceeds from the issuance of 686,057 common shares

Core FFO guidance for 2023 was increased from a range of $3.14 to $3.20 per share to a range of $3.17 to $3.22 per share. The 2023 AFFO is estimated to be $3.20 to $3.25 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.88 to $1.93 per share, plus $1.29 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN enjoyed another solid quarter as we invested $181.3 million in real estate, including 36 properties, with an accretive initial cash cap rate of 7.2 percent, which brings our total investment for the first half of 2023 to over $337 million. The portfolio is performing exceedingly well with a high level of occupancy and exceptional lease renewal percentages. Our operational execution coupled with over $750 million of liquidity, strong free cash flow and a solid balance sheet allowed us to increase Core FFO guidance for 2023."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on August 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review its results of operations. The call can be accessed on the NNN REIT website live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's website. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's website.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "in position," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a REIT, and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of a novel strain of coronavirus, and its variants ("COVID-19")) on the company's business operations, financial results, and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and (ii) Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as "FFO", is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, executive retirement costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Income Statement Summary























Revenues:























Rental income

$ 202,426



$ 190,536



$ 406,056



$ 380,299

Interest and other income from real estate transactions



214





247





692





763







202,640





190,783





406,748





381,062



























Operating expenses:























General and administrative



10,740





9,740





22,991





20,782

Real estate



6,836





6,173





13,682





13,371

Depreciation and amortization



59,875





57,444





119,023





110,124

Leasing transaction costs



52





76





127





164

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



34





4,618





2,674





6,250

Executive retirement costs



309





2,655





732





6,249







77,846





80,706





159,229





156,940

Gain on disposition of real estate



13,930





775





20,230





4,767

Earnings from operations



138,724





110,852





267,749





228,889



























Other expenses (revenues):























Interest and other income



(74)





(52)





(107)





(87)

Interest expense



40,094





36,739





78,985





73,438







40,020





36,687





78,878





73,351



























Net earnings



98,704





74,165





188,871





155,538

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



—





6





—





5

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 98,704



$ 74,171



$ 188,871



$ 155,543



























Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



181,092,031





174,956,856





180,969,809





174,867,049

Diluted



181,627,857





175,107,914





181,544,275





175,021,871



























Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:























Basic

$ 0.54



$ 0.42



$ 1.04



$ 0.89

Diluted

$ 0.54



$ 0.42



$ 1.04



$ 0.89



NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 98,704



$ 74,171



$ 188,871



$ 155,543

Real estate depreciation and amortization



59,782





57,339





118,824





109,920

Gain on disposition of real estate



(13,930)





(775)





(20,230)





(4,767)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



34





4,618





2,674





6,250

Total FFO adjustments



45,886





61,182





101,268





111,403

FFO available to common stockholders

$ 144,590



$ 135,353



$ 290,139



$ 266,946



























FFO per common share:























Basic

$ 0.80



$ 0.77



$ 1.60



$ 1.53

Diluted

$ 0.80



$ 0.77



$ 1.60



$ 1.53



























Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 98,704



$ 74,171



$ 188,871



$ 155,543

Total FFO adjustments



45,886





61,182





101,268





111,403

FFO available to common stockholders



144,590





135,353





290,139





266,946



























Executive retirement costs



309





2,655





732





6,249

Total Core FFO adjustments



309





2,655





732





6,249

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 144,899



$ 138,008



$ 290,871



$ 273,195



























Core FFO per common share:























Basic

$ 0.80



$ 0.79



$ 1.61



$ 1.56

Diluted

$ 0.80



$ 0.79



$ 1.60



$ 1.56



NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,







2023



2022



2023



2022



Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:

























Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 98,704



$ 74,171



$ 188,871



$ 155,543



Total FFO adjustments



45,886





61,182





101,268





111,403



Total Core FFO adjustments



309





2,655





732





6,249



Core FFO available to common stockholders



144,899





138,008





290,871





273,195































Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(534)





1,547





(1,003)





2,643



Net capital lease rent adjustment



82





74





161





149



Below-market rent amortization



(122)





(140)





(234)





(280)



Stock based compensation expense



2,475





2,790





5,576





5,391



Capitalized interest expense



(721)





(176)





(1,126)





(274)



Total AFFO adjustments



1,180





4,095





3,374





7,629



AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 146,079

(1) $ 142,103

(2) $ 294,245

(1) $ 280,824

(2)



























AFFO per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.81

(1) $ 0.81

(2) $ 1.63

(1) $ 1.61

(2) Diluted

$ 0.80

(1) $ 0.81

(2) $ 1.62

(1) $ 1.60

(2)



























Other Information:

























Rental income from operating leases(3)

$ 197,629



$ 185,791



$ 395,812



$ 370,102



Earned income from direct financing leases(3)

$ 143



$ 150



$ 287



$ 301



Percentage rent(3)

$ 291



$ 295



$ 1,054



$ 996































Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(3)

$ 4,363



$ 4,300



$ 8,903



$ 8,900



Real estate expenses



(6,836)





(6,173)





(13,682)





(13,371)



Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,473)



$ (1,873)



$ (4,779)



$ (4,471)































Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,202



$ 1,178



$ 2,401



$ 2,349



Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$ —

(4) $ 163



$ 173

(4) $ 328



Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 97



$ 108



$ 205



$ 210









(1) Amounts include $10 and $19 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease

amendments for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Excluding such would have no affect on AFFO per

common share for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.



(2) Amounts include $1,729 and $3,509 of net straight-line accrued rent from net deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease

amendments for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share results would

have been $0.80 and $1.58 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.



(3) For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, the aggregate of such amounts is $202,426 and $406,056, respectively, and is

classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, the aggregate of such

amounts is $190,536 and $380,299, respectively.



(4) In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774.

NNN REIT, Inc.

2023 Earnings Guidance

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.





2023 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition

of real estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.88 - $1.93 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.29 per share Core FFO per share

$3.17 - $3.22 per share AFFO per share

$3.20 - $3.25 per share General and administrative expenses

$43 - $45 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$8 - $10 Million Acquisition volume

$600 - $700 Million Disposition volume

$100 - $120 Million

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





June 30,

2023



December 31,

2022

Balance Sheet Summary

























Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 8,221,192



$ 8,020,814

Cash and cash equivalents



2,281





2,505

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



2,971





4,273

Receivables, net of allowance of $686 and $708, respectively



2,246





3,612

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,861 and $3,836, respectively



28,422





27,795

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $22,807 and $21,663, respectively



4,333





5,352

Other assets



84,490





81,694

Total assets

$ 8,345,935



$ 8,146,045















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 332,500



$ 166,200

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost



—





9,964

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



3,742,012





3,739,890

Accrued interest payable



24,779





23,826

Other liabilities



96,410





82,663

Total liabilities



4,195,701





4,022,543















Stockholders' equity of NNN



4,150,234





4,123,502















Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,345,935



$ 8,146,045















Common shares outstanding



182,407,911





181,424,670















Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



35,492,000





35,010,000



NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ 332,500



$ 332,500



SOFR +

87.5 bps





5.925 %

June 2025





























Unsecured notes payable:



























2024



350,000





349,920





3.900 %



3.924 %

June 2024 2025



400,000





399,737





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025 2026



350,000





348,502





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





399,236





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





398,347





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





399,100





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2048



300,000





296,096





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,355





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





441,968





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





439,950





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



3,800,000





3,767,211















































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 4,132,500



$ 4,099,711















































Debt costs







$ (38,145)

















Accumulated amortization





12,946

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(25,199)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 3,742,012

























(1)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 3.8% and a weighted average maturity of 12.3 years.

As of June 30, 2023, Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.5x.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary – Continued

As of June 30, 2023

(unaudited)

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of June 30, 2023, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

June 30, 2023 Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.37 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.73 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

— Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.73 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.73









Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

June 30, 2023 Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

40.3 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

— Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.7 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

248 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade









As of June 30,



Lines of Trade

2023(1)

2022(2) 1.

Convenience stores

16.9 %

17.0 % 2.

Automotive service

14.5 %

13.1 % 3.

Restaurants – full service

8.9 %

9.6 % 4.

Restaurants – limited service

8.8 %

9.2 % 5.

Family entertainment centers

5.7 %

6.2 % 6.

Health and fitness

4.7 %

5.0 % 7.

Theaters

4.3 %

4.3 % 8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

4.2 %

4.2 % 9.

Equipment rental

3.0 %

3.2 % 10.

Wholesale clubs

2.5 %

2.4 % 11.

Automotive parts

2.5 %

2.9 % 12.

Drug stores

2.5 %

1.2 % 13.

Home improvement

2.3 %

2.4 % 14.

Furniture

2.1 %

2.4 % 15.

Medical service providers

1.8 %

2.0 % 16.

Home furnishings

1.5 %

1.5 % 17.

General merchandise

1.5 %

1.6 % 18.

Consumer electronics

1.4 %

1.5 % 19.

Travel plazas

1.3 %

1.5 % 20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

1.2 %

1.2 %



Other

8.4 %

7.6 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %



Top 10 States





State

% of

Total(1)





State

% of

Total(1) 1.

Texas

16.8 %

6.

North Carolina

4.0 % 2.

Florida

9.4 %

7.

Indiana

3.8 % 3.

Illinois

5.2 %

8.

Tennessee

3.8 % 4.

Ohio

5.0 %

9.

Virginia

3.5 % 5.

Georgia

4.5 %

10.

California

3.4 %



As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1) $794,475,000 as of June 30, 2023.

(2) $738,670,000 as of June 30, 2022.

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio – Continued

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

Total(1) 1.

7-Eleven

138

4.6 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.3 % 3.

Camping World

47

3.9 % 4.

LA Fitness

30

3.3 % 5.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

152

3.1 % 6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.8 % 7.

Dave & Busters

28

2.8 % 8.

AMC Theatre

20

2.8 % 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.5 % 10.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

91

2.3 % 11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

138

2.2 % 12.

Sunoco

61

2.1 % 13.

Walgreens

49

1.9 % 14.

Chuck-E-Cheese

53

1.9 % 15.

United Rentals

52

1.8 % 16.

Frisch's Restaurants

68

1.6 % 17.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)

59

1.6 % 18.

Life Time Fitness

3

1.4 % 19.

Bob Evans

106

1.4 % 20.

Best Buy

16

1.4 %

Lease Expirations (2)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(3)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(3) 2023

0.7 %

28

368,000

2029

3.1 %

90

1,140,000 2024

2.7 %

82

1,319,000

2030

3.4 %

107

1,207,000 2025

5.4 %

189

2,014,000

2031

7.5 %

187

2,711,000 2026

5.0 %

214

2,136,000

2032

6.2 %

217

2,336,000 2027

8.4 %

237

3,604,000

2033

5.1 %

141

1,490,000 2028

5.7 %

223

2,057,000

Thereafter

46.8 %

1,740

14,870,000







(1)

Based on the annual base rent of $794,475,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of June 30, 2023. (2)

As of June 30, 2023, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.2 years. (3)

Square feet.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Rent Deferral Lease Amendments

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding scheduled repayment of the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments executed as of June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands):







Deferred





Scheduled Repayment







Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total





Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total



Cumulative

Total

2020



$ 33,594



$ 18,129



$ 51,723





91.6 %



$ 3,239



$ 20



$ 3,259





5.8 %



5.8 %



























































2021





990





3,732





4,722





8.4 %





25,935





5,841





31,776





56.3 %



62.1 %



























































2022 Q1



—





—





—





—







1,780





2,277





4,057





7.2 %



69.3 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







1,729





2,276





4,005





7.1 %



76.4 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







1,201





2,257





3,458





6.1 %



82.5 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







681





2,277





2,958





5.3 %



87.8 %







—





—





—





—







5,391





9,087





14,478





25.7 %



87.8 %



























































2023 Q1



—





—





—





—







9





1,677





1,686





3.0 %



90.8 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







10





476





486





0.9 %



91.7 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



92.5 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



93.3 %







—





—





—





—







19





3,105





3,124





5.5 %



93.3 %



























































2024 Q1



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



94.1 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



94.9 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



95.7 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.9 %



96.6 %







—





—





—





—







—





1,904





1,904





3.3 %



96.6 %



























































2025





—





—





—





—







—





1,904





1,904





3.4 %



100.0 %

































































$ 34,584



$ 21,861



$ 56,445





100.0 %



$ 34,584



$ 21,861



$ 56,445





100.0 %







