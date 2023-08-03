Cloud Music Inc. to Report First Half 2023 Financial Results on August 24, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899 or the "Company"), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first half of 2023 ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 24, 2023, after the Hong Kong market closes.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, August 24, 2023 (7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on the same day). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Cloud Music Inc. First Half 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032403-ofq178.html

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers and entering PIN: 10032403. The replay will be available through August 31, 2023.

Chinese Mainland: 400-120-9216 Hong Kong: 800-930-639 United States: 1-855-883-1031

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.music.163.com.

About Cloud Music Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made Cloud Music Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see http://ir.music.163.com/ for more information.

Investor Enquiries:

Angela Xu

Cloud Music Inc.

music.ir@service.netease.com

Media Enquiries:

Li Ruohan

NetEase, Inc.

globalpr@service.netease.com

