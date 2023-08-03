First Horizon Corporation Announces Five Year Employment Agreement with CEO D. Bryan Jordan

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced a five-year employment agreement with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer D. Bryan Jordan.

(PRNewsfoto/First Horizon Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to say how pleased we are to secure Bryan's leadership of the company for five more years," said Colin V. Reed, Lead Director of First Horizon's Board of Directors. "Recent events have magnified the strengths and dedication of our seasoned team and the benefits and potential of our client-centric model operating in vibrant markets. We are incredibly excited and confident in Bryan's ability to build on our current momentum, execute on our strategy, and continue to generate value for our shareholders."

Mr. Jordan joined the company as Chief Financial Officer of First Horizon in 2007. In 2008, he was named President and CEO. Under his leadership, the company has grown to be a highly regarded regional financial company serving 12 states across the southern region of the U.S. With $85.1 billion in assets, the company has grown organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions. In 2021, the company completed the transformational merger of equals with IBERIABANK Corporation, expanding its capabilities and solidifying its position to benefit from its diversified client base in its specialty businesses and in the high growth markets in which it operates.

Bryan Jordan stated, "It is a privilege to work alongside an outstanding team that has demonstrated its ability to successfully navigate the challenging operating conditions over the last few years. Our performance-oriented culture has helped us remain focused on continuously serving our clients, communities and associates. We remain committed to First Horizon being a top performing bank and leader in the markets we serve."

Mr. Jordan is an active leader in the Memphis community and serves on the Board of Directors of AutoZone, Inc.

More information is available in the Company's Form 8-K, filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation