MITRA CHEM ANNOUNCES MAXWELL KUSHNER-LENHOFF AS NEW HEAD OF COMMERCIAL

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Future Technologies Inc. ("Mitra Chem"), a leading innovator in North American production of lithium-ion battery materials, today announced Maxwell Kushner-Lenhoff as the first-ever Head of Commercial. Kushner- Lenhoff has an impressive track record in strategic management and supply chain expertise in the battery and chemical sectors, and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to further drive Mitra Chem's growth and success.

Maxwell Kushner-Lenhoff (PRNewswire)

Maxwell Kushner-Lenhoff joins Mitra Chem from Tesla, where he served as Group Manager for Cathode Supply Chain. During his five-year tenure at Tesla, Maxwell played a pivotal role in transforming the company's battery supply chain, contributing significantly to the expansion of EV cell vendors and establishing the supply chains for critical battery materials, including precursor, cathode, electrolyte, graphite, and aluminum foil for Tesla's in-house 4680 battery program.

Maxwell previously held a key role in the Office of the CEO at The Dow Chemical Company. He holds an MS in Inorganic Chemistry from Yale and received an MBA with honors from the Berkeley Haas School of Business, with a focus on cleantech commercialization.

"We are excited to welcome Maxwell to the team. United with a resolute purpose: to introduce Inflation Reduction Act-compliant iron-based cathodes to the market and spearhead the production and distribution of essential battery materials in North America. Through innovation and efficiency, we aim to confront the challenge of climate change head-on," said Mitra Chem CEO and Co-Founder Vivas Kumar.

As the new Head of Commercial at Mitra Chem, Kushner-Lenhoff will be responsible for the company's commercial strategy, exploring new business opportunities, and negotiating long-term product development and offtake agreements.

About Mitra Chem

Lithium-ion batteries are the key platform technology enabling electrification in transportation, consumer electronics, along with residential, commercial, and grid-scale energy storage. Mitra Chem is building the first North American lithium-ion battery materials product company that shortens the lab-to-production timeline by over 90%. Mitra Chem's first product category is iron-based cathodes for Western battery applications. Iron-based cathodes shift away from the use of elements such as nickel and cobalt, which are facing imminent supply crunches. Mitra Chem takes cathode products from lab to industrial scale faster than the competition by leveraging an in-house machine learning technology advantage to dramatically shorten the R&D timeline. Mitra Chem's goal is to transform the cathode from a specialty chemical to a platform technology that differentiates cell performance by end application.

logo (PRNewsfoto/Mitra Chem) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitra Chem