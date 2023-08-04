LyondellBasell Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net Income: $715 million , $801 million excluding identified items (a)

Diluted earnings per share: $2.18 per share; $2.44 per share excluding identified items

EBITDA: $1.4 billion , $1.5 billion excluding identified items

Net cash provided by operating activities: $1.3 billion ; $4.8 billion over trailing 12 months

Increased 2023 target for Value Enhancement Program

Increased quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.25 per share

Returned $508 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Extending refining operations through no later than end of first quarter 2025

Comparisons with the prior quarter and second quarter 2022 are available in the following table:

Table 1 - Earnings Summary Millions of U.S. dollars (except share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Sales and other operating revenues $10,306 $10,247 $14,838 $20,553 $27,995 Net income 715 474 1,644 1,189 2,964 Diluted earnings per share 2.18 1.44 4.98 3.62 8.98 Weighted average diluted share count 326 327 329 327 329 EBITDA(a) 1,383 1,131 2,381 2,514 4,401 Excluding Identified Items(a) Net income excluding identified items $801 $822 $1,713 $1,623 $3,033 Diluted earnings per share excluding identified items 2.44 2.50 5.19 4.94 9.19 Impairments, pre-tax — 252 69 252 69 Refinery exit costs, pre-tax 111 124 — 235 — EBITDA excluding identified items 1,450 1,452 2,450 2,902 4,470 (a) See "Information Related to Financial Measures" for a discussion of the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures and Tables 2-8 for reconciliations or

calculations of these financial measures. "Identified items" include adjustments for lower of cost or market ("LCM"), impairments and refinery exit costs.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) today announced net income for the second quarter 2023 of $715 million, or $2.18 per diluted share. During the quarter, the company recognized identified items of $86 million, net of tax. These items, which impacted second quarter earnings by $0.26 per share, were related to costs incurred from plans to exit the refining business. Second quarter 2023 EBITDA was $1.4 billion, or $1.5 billion excluding identified items.

Global olefins and polyolefins margins improved modestly during the second quarter driven by lower feedstock costs in both the U.S. and Europe. New capacity from the start of LyondellBasell's propylene oxide and oxyfuels plant in Texas was largely offset by planned maintenance at the company's existing assets. Oxyfuels margins remained strong, supported by low butane costs and robust demand for fuels. Refining margins declined from first quarter 2023 highs but remained above long-term averages.

LyondellBasell generated $1.3 billion in cash from operating activities in the second quarter and achieved 103% cash conversion(b) over the past twelve months. Available liquidity was $6.6 billion at the end of the quarter. The company remains committed to a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Approximately $300 million was reinvested in the business and $508 million was returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. During the second quarter, LyondellBasell issued its inaugural green bond for $500 million to support investments advancing the company's strategy for leadership in sustainability.

LyondellBasell moved forward on the new strategy revealed at its Capital Markets Day in March. The company's Value Enhancement Program is progressing ahead of schedule. As a result, the program's near-term target was increased by approximately 30% and is now expected to deliver $150 million of net income(c) and $200 million of recurring annual EBITDA(c) by year end 2023. In May, LyondellBasell announced the decision to extend refining operations to no later than the end of the first quarter of 2025, as the company develops options to redeploy the site's workforce and assets in support of the company's sustainable growth strategy. LyondellBasell announced additional acquisitions and partnerships during the quarter toward building a profitable and leading Circular & Low Carbon Solutions business. In June, MSCI recognized the company's progress and upgraded LyondellBasell's ESG rating to 'AA', placing the company within the top 10% of companies in the sector.

"Our new strategy is driving focus and purpose across the company. LyondellBasell's employees are enthusiastically implementing our new strategy. We are committed to becoming the leader in fulfilling the rapidly increasing demand for sustainable solutions from our customers and society," said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell Chief Executive Officer.

OUTLOOK

In the third quarter, the company expects typical benefits from summer seasonality to be more than offset by soft demand due to ongoing economic uncertainty. Stagnant demand, volatile feedstock costs and new capacity in North America and China are challenging petrochemical margins. Summer demand for transportation fuels continues to support attractive oxyfuels and refining margins. During the third quarter, LyondellBasell expects average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets and 75% for European O&P as well as Intermediates & Derivatives assets in line with global market demand. The company believes current market conditions will persist amidst challenging economic conditions and a slower than expected recovery in China.

"LyondellBasell is steadfast in our resolve to advance on the three pillars of our long-term strategy despite near-term macro challenges. Our rapid progress is laying the necessary groundwork to extend our leadership in Circular & Low Carbon Solutions. I am pleased to see our Value Enhancement Program being embraced by our entire organization and driving sustainable value for our shareholders," said Vanacker.

(b) Cash conversion is net cash provided by operating activities divided by EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment. (c) Estimated based on 2017-2019 mid-cycle margins and modest inflation relative to a 2021 baseline.

CONFERENCE CALL

Table 2 - Reconciliations of Net Income to Net Income Excluding Identified Items and to EBITDA Including and Excluding Identified Items



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Millions of U.S. dollars

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Net income

$ 715

$ 474

$ 1,644

$ 1,189

$ 2,964 add: Identified items



















Impairments, after-tax(a)

—

252

69

252

69 Refinery exit costs, after-tax(b)

86

96

—

182

— Net income excluding identified items

$ 801

$ 822

$ 1,713

$ 1,623

$ 3,033





















Net income

$ 715

$ 474

$ 1,644

$ 1,189

$ 2,964 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

2

1

1

3

2 Income from continuing operations

717

475

1,645

1,192

2,966 Provision for income taxes

188

167

378

355

694 Depreciation and amortization(c)

391

396

304

787

615 Interest expense, net

87

93

54

180

126 add: Identified items



















Impairments(a)

—

252

69

252

69 Refinery exit costs(d)

67

69

—

136

— EBITDA excluding identified items

1,450

1,452

2,450

2,902

4,470 less: Identified items



















Impairments(a)

—

(252)

(69)

(252)

(69) Refinery exit costs(d)

(67)

(69)

—

(136)

— EBITDA

$ 1,383

$ 1,131

$ 2,381

$ 2,514

$ 4,401























(a) The first quarter of 2023 and six months ended June 30, 2023 reflects a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in our Advanced Polymers Solutions segment. The

second quarter of 2022 and six months ended June 30, 2022 reflects an impairment charge related to the sale of our polypropylene manufacturing facility in Australia. (b) Refinery exit costs, after-tax, include accelerated lease amortization costs of $29 million, $40 million and $69 million, personnel related costs of $21 million, $12

million and $33 million, accretion of asset retirement obligations of $2 million, $1 million and $3 million, and depreciation of asset retirement costs of $34 million, $43

million and $77 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, and the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. (c) Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation of asset retirement costs of $44 million, $55 million and $99 million expensed during the three months ended

June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, and the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, in connection with exiting the Refining business. (d) Refinery exit costs, include accelerated lease amortization costs of $38 million, $51 million and $89 million, personnel related costs of $27 million, $16 million and $43

million, and accretion of asset retirement obligations of $2 million, $2 million and $4 million, during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, and the

six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Table 3 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding Identified Items

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.18

$ 1.44

$ 4.98

$ 3.62

$ 8.98



















Add: Identified items:

















Impairments —

0.77

0.21

0.77

0.21 Refinery exit costs 0.26

0.29

—

0.55

—



















Diluted earnings per share excluding identified items $ 2.44

$ 2.50

$ 5.19

$ 4.94

$ 9.19





















Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to EBITDA Including and Excluding LCM and Impairment

Year Ended

Six Months Ended

Last Twelve

Months Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,119

$ 3,101

$ 1,772

$ 4,790 Adjustments:













Depreciation and amortization (1,267)

(615)

(787)

(1,439) Impairments(a) (69)

(69)

(252)

(252) Amortization of debt-related costs (14)

(8)

(4)

(10) Share-based compensation (70)

(37)

(48)

(81) Equity loss, net of distributions of earnings (344)

(133)

(45)

(256) Deferred income tax provision (369)

(68)

(19)

(320) Changes in assets and liabilities that used (provided) cash:













Accounts receivable (1,005)

829

192

(1,642) Inventories 91

415

349

25 Accounts payable 464

(750)

64

1,278 Other, net 353

299

(33)

21 Net income 3,889

2,964

1,189

2,114 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 5

2

3

6 Income from continuing operations 3,894

2,966

1,192

2,120 Provision for income taxes 882

694

355

543 Depreciation and amortization 1,267

615

787

1,439 Interest expense, net 258

126

180

312 add: LCM charges —

—

—

— add: Impairments(a) 69

69

252

252 EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment 6,370

4,470

2,766

4,666 less: LCM charges —

—

—

— less: Impairments(a) (69)

(69)

(252)

(252) EBITDA $ 6,301

$ 4,401

$ 2,514

$ 4,414

















(a) Reflects impairment charges related to the sale of our polypropylene manufacturing facility in Australia, recognized in 2022 and a goodwill impairment charge in

our Advanced Polymers Solutions segment, recognized in the first quarter of 2023. Note: Last twelve months June 30, 2023 is calculated as year ended December 31, 2022, plus six months ended June 30, 2023, minus six months ended June 30,

2022.

Table 5 - Calculation of Cash Conversion

Year Ended

Six Months Ended

Last Twelve

Months Millions of U.S. dollars December 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,119

$ 3,101

$ 1,772

$ 4,790 Divided by:













EBITDA excluding LCM and impairment(a) 6,370

4,470

2,766

4,666 Cash conversion 96 %

69 %

64 %

103 %

















(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA including and excluding LCM and impairment. Note: Last twelve months June 30, 2023 is calculated as year ended December 31, 2022, plus six months ended June 30, 2023,

minus six months ended June 30, 2022.

Table 6 - Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA for the Value Enhancement Program



Millions of U.S. dollars 2023(a) Net income $ 150 Provision for income taxes 35 Depreciation and amortization 15 Interest expense, net — EBITDA $ 200





(a) In 2022, we launched the Value Enhancement Program. In 2023, as a result of the program progressing ahead of schedule, the near-term target has increased

to $200 million of recurring annual EBITDA by the end of 2023.

Table 7 - Calculation of Cash and Liquid Investments and Total Liquidity Millions of U.S. dollars June 30,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,494 Short-term investments — Cash and liquid investments 2,494



Availability under Senior Revolving Credit Facility 3,250 Availability under U.S. Receivables Facility 900 Total liquidity $ 6,644





Table 8 - Calculation of Dividends and Share Repurchases

Three Months Ended Millions of U.S. dollars June 30,

2023 Dividends - common stock $ 408 Repurchase of Company ordinary shares 100 Dividends and share repurchases $ 508





