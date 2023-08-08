Hagerty Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Increases 2023 Outlook

Second quarter 2023 Total Revenue increased 27% to $261.2 million compared to the prior year period and year-to-date 2023 Total Revenue increased 28% to $479.6 million compared to the prior year period

Second quarter 2023 Written Premium increased 16% year-over-year to $275.9 million , and year-to-date 2023 Written Premium increased 17% to $458.7 million compared to the prior year period

Second quarter 2023 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 44% year-over-year to $23.6 million , and year-to-date 2023 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 53% to $50.1 million compared to the prior year period

Second quarter 2023 Net Income (Loss) increased 380% to $15.5 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Net Income (Loss) decreased 95% to $0.5 million compared to the prior year period

Second quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $34.4 million , an increase of $18.3 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $41.1 million , an increase of $31.0 million compared to the prior year period

Raised $105 million of capital on June 23, 2023 , including $80.0 million of convertible preferred equity and a $25.0 million commitment of long-term financing for Hagerty Reinsurance Limited

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

For usage guidelines, please refer to the Logo section of our Brand Guide. (PRNewswire)

"We delivered first half revenue growth of 28% as the Hagerty ecosystem of products and services is resonating with car enthusiasts. These excellent results were powered by robust written premium growth of 17%, earned premium growth of 34%, and membership and marketplace revenue growth of 53%," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer of Hagerty. "Our revenue engine is firing on all cylinders, and we now expect full year 2023 revenue to grow 23-27%."

Mr. Hagerty continued, "Given the strong conversion of this incremental revenue into profits, we have also increased our 2023 outlook for net income and Adjusted EBITDA. Our significantly improved profitability, combined with the additional capital raised from our strategic investors positions us well to invest in our growth opportunities over the coming years and save driving and car culture for future generations."

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter 2023 Total Revenue increased 27% to $261.2 million compared to the prior year period and year-to-date 2023 Total Revenue increased 28% to $479.6 million compared to the prior year period.

Second quarter 2023 Written Premium increased 16% to $275.9 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Written Premium increased 17% to $458.7 million compared to the prior year period.

Second quarter 2023 Commission and fee revenue increased 15% to $110.2 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Commission and fee revenue increased 17% to $184.8 million compared to the prior year period.

Second quarter 2023 Loss Ratio was 42.0% compared to 41.0% in the prior year period. Year-to-date 2023 Loss Ratio was 41.7% compared to 41.2% in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2023 Earned premium increased 35% to $127.5 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Earned premium increased 34% to $244.7 million compared to the prior year period.

Second quarter 2023 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 44% year-over-year to $23.6 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 53% to $50.1 million compared to the prior year period.

Second quarter 2023 Operating Income (Loss) of $17.3 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Operating Income (Loss) $0.8 million compared to $(10.6) million in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2023 Net Income (Loss) of $15.5 million compared to $(5.5) million in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Net Income (Loss) of $0.5 million compared to $10.3 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $34.4 million compared to $16.1 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $41.1 million compared to $10.1 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter 2023 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share was $0.03 and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.03 , and year-to-date 2023 Basic Earnings per Share was $0.00 and year-to-date Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.00 .

2023 OUTLOOK — PIVOT TO PROFITABLE GROWTH

Despite the uncertain macro environment, we are off to a strong start to 2023 and are well positioned to deliver sustained profitable growth over the coming years. We are confident that the opportunities we have identified to monetize our addressable market will expand our share, and we have thoughtfully prioritized our growth initiatives in 2023 to significantly improve our profitability and fund our purpose to save driving and fuel car culture for future generations. For full year 2023, we anticipate:

Total Revenue growth of 23-27% powered by Written Premium growth of 13-15%

Continued evolution into an integrated insurance business

Significantly improved profitability through cost containment measures and operational efficiencies







2023 Outlook

2023 Change vs 2022

2022 Actuals

Low End Range

High End

Range

Low End

Range

High End

Range Total Revenue (in thousands) $787,588

$968,000

$1,000,000

23 %

27 % Total Written Premium (in thousands) $776,664

$878,000

$894,000

13 %

15 % Net Income (Loss) (in thousands) $2,403

$(12,000)

$8,000

$(14,403)

$5,597 Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $(1,940)

$60,000

$80,000

$61,940

$81,940





• The Company's outlook on the May 9, 2023 first quarter earnings call was for Total Revenue growth of 22-26%, Written Premium growth of 11-13%, Net Income of $(13)-7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $55-75 million

The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Details

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results today at 10:00 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the Company's Investor presentation highlighting second quarter and year-to-date 2023 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com . The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current expectations and projections with respect to its expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected operating results, such as revenue growth and increases in earned premium; (ii) changes in the market for Hagerty's products and services, (iii) Hagerty's plans to expand market share, including planned investments and partnerships; (iv) anticipated business objectives; and (v) the strength of Hagerty's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.

A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within its industry and attract and retain members; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with its insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages with its technology platforms or third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of Hagerty's membership products as well as any new insurance programs and products; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims; (vii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to Hagerty's business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet and accounting matters; (ix) manage risks associated with being a controlled company; and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Hagerty.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of nearly 800,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Category: Financial

Source: Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change















REVENUE: in thousands (except percentages) Commission and fee revenue $ 110,187

$ 95,506

$ 14,681

15.4 % Earned premium 127,482

94,100

33,382

35.5 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue 23,575

16,411

7,164

43.7 % Total revenue 261,244

206,017

55,227

26.8 % OPERATING EXPENSES:













Salaries and benefits 53,572

53,271

301

0.6 % Ceding commission 60,350

45,255

15,095

33.4 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 53,564

38,620

14,944

38.7 % Sales expense 41,941

37,455

4,486

12.0 % General and administrative services 21,318

20,729

589

2.8 % Depreciation and amortization 10,397

8,300

2,097

25.3 % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net 2,849

—

2,849

100.0 % Total operating expenses 243,991

203,630

40,361

19.8 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 17,253

2,387

14,866

622.8 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,754)

(5,400)

3,646

67.5 % Interest and other income (expense) 3,770

(353)

4,123

1,168.0 % INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 19,269

(3,366)

22,635

672.5 % Income tax benefit (expense) (3,730)

(2,138)

(1,592)

74.5 % Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax —

(39)

39

100.0 % NET INCOME (LOSS) 15,539

(5,543)

21,082

380.3 % Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (13,134)

7

(13,141)

(187,728.6) % NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,405

$ (5,536)

$ 7,941

(143.4) %















Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic $ 0.03

$ (0.07)







Diluted $ 0.03

$ (0.07)























Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:













Basic 84,371

82,452







Diluted 85,563

82,452









Hagerty, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change















REVENUE: in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue $ 184,799

$ 157,967

$ 26,832

17.0 % Earned premium 244,713

183,232

61,481

33.6 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue 50,084

32,629

17,455

53.5 % Total revenue 479,596

373,828

105,768

28.3 % OPERATING EXPENSES:













Salaries and benefits 108,804

99,747

9,057

9.1 % Ceding commission 115,775

87,633

28,142

32.1 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 101,976

75,539

26,437

35.0 % Sales expense 77,054

65,892

11,162

16.9 % General and administrative services 42,699

40,187

2,512

6.3 % Depreciation and amortization 24,140

15,447

8,693

56.3 % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net 8,384

—

8,384

100.0 % Total operating expenses 478,832

384,445

94,387

24.6 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 764

(10,617)

11,381

107.2 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,269)

26,286

(28,555)

(108.6) % Interest and other income (expense) 9,417

(1,037)

10,454

1,008.1 % INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 7,912

14,632

(6,720)

(45.9) % Income tax benefit (expense) (7,398)

(4,168)

(3,230)

77.5 % Income (loss) from equity method investment, net of tax —

(141)

141

100.0 % NET INCOME (LOSS) 514

10,323

(9,809)

(95.0) % Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (208)

11,648

(11,856)

(101.8) % NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 306

$ 21,971

$ (21,665)

(98.6) %















Earnings (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic $ —

$ 0.27







Diluted $ —

$ (0.02)























Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:













Basic 83,820

82,443







Diluted 84,424

334,702









Hagerty, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022







ASSETS in thousands (except share amounts) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,252

$ 95,172 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 518,109

444,019 Accounts receivable 76,794

58,255 Premiums receivable 193,268

100,700 Commissions receivable 42,317

60,151 Notes receivable 30,991

25,493 Deferred acquisition costs, net 140,098

107,342 Other current assets 63,929

45,651 Total current assets 1,179,758

936,783 Notes receivable 11,885

11,934 Property and equipment, net 23,399

25,256 Lease right-of-use assets 77,640

82,398 Intangible assets, net 103,826

104,024 Goodwill 115,060

115,041 Other long-term assets 40,962

37,082 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,552,530

$ 1,312,518 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 78,686

$ 77,049 Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 172,133

167,257 Commissions payable 101,739

77,075 Due to insurers 128,622

68,171 Advanced premiums 34,173

17,084 Unearned premiums 303,585

235,462 Contract liabilities 29,661

25,257 Total current liabilities 848,599

667,355 Long-term lease liabilities 77,084

80,772 Long-term debt 80,841

108,280 Warrant liabilities 47,830

45,561 Deferred tax liability 16,501

12,850 Contract liabilities 18,336

19,169 Other long-term liabilities 5,370

11,162 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,094,561

945,149 Commitments and Contingencies —

— TEMPORARY EQUITY(1)





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,483,561 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022) 79,159

— STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 84,405,625 and 83,202,969 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 8

8 Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 25

25 Additional paid-in capital 556,595

549,034 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (489,296)

(489,602) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 83

(213) Total stockholders' equity 67,415

59,252 Non-controlling interest 311,395

308,117 Total equity 378,810

367,369 TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,552,530

$ 1,312,518









(1) The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is recorded within Temporary Equity because it has equity conversion and cash redemption features.

Hagerty, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022







OPERATING ACTIVITIES: in thousands Net income (loss) $ 514

$ 10,323 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:





Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,269

(26,286) Depreciation and amortization expense 24,140

15,447 Provision for deferred taxes 3,480

2,553 Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,147

— Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets 1,668

361 Share-based compensation expense 8,222

4,307 Other 958

229 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts, premiums and commission receivable (93,549)

(54,294) Deferred acquisition costs (32,756)

(23,307) Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 4,876

14,570 Commissions payable 24,664

14,795 Due to insurers 60,174

52,486 Advanced premiums 17,043

15,032 Unearned premiums 68,123

49,395 Other assets and liabilities, net (20,416)

(15,686) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 70,557

59,925 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures (16,251)

(21,520) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7,084)

(13,520) Purchase of previously held equity method investment —

(15,250) Issuance of notes receivable (11,015)

— Collection of notes receivable 6,235

— Purchase of fixed income securities (6,172)

(2,448) Maturities of fixed income securities 2,964

1,216 Other investing activities 22

(1,639) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (31,301)

(53,161) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Payments on long-term debt (99,250)

(91,500) Proceeds from long-term debt 71,590

42,000 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs 79,159

— Contribution from non-controlling interest 600

1,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 906

— Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 53,005

(48,500) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 909

(787)







Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 93,170

(42,523) Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 539,191

603,972 Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 632,361

$ 561,449

Hagerty, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Key Performance Indicators

The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, including important operational metrics, as well as certain GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the periods presented. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating the Company's performance when read together with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operational Metrics













Total Written Premium (in thousands) $ 275,895

$ 237,697

$ 458,745

$ 392,487 Loss Ratio 42.0 %

41.0 %

41.7 %

41.2 % New Business Count — Insurance 80,140

74,922

131,902

122,436















GAAP Measures













Total Revenue (in thousands) $ 261,244

$ 206,017

$ 479,596

$ 373,828 Operating Income (Loss) (in thousands) $ 17,253

$ 2,387

$ 764

$ (10,617) Net Income (Loss) (in thousands) $ 15,539

$ (5,543)

$ 514

$ 10,323 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.03

$ (0.07)

$ —

$ 0.27















Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 34,367

$ 16,065

$ 41,072

$ 10,106 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.05

$ —

$ 0.01

$ (0.04)





June 30, 2023

December 31,

2022 Operational Metrics





Policies in Force 1,365,718

1,315,977 Policies in Force Retention 88.0 %

88.0 % Vehicles in Force 2,319,953

2,234,461 HDC Paid Member Count 791,895

752,754 Net Promoter Score (NPS) 83

83

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated Net income (loss) excluding interest and other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude (i) restructuring, impairment and related charges, net; (ii) changes in fair value of warrant liabilities; (iii) share-based compensation expense; (iv) when applicable, the net gain or loss from asset disposals; and (v) when applicable, certain other unusual items.

We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of the Company's performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.

By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to net income (loss), which is the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial statement data presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Hagerty's Adjusted EBITDA may be determined or calculated differently than similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022





















in thousands Net income (loss) $ 15,539

$ (5,543)

$ 514

$ 10,323 Interest and other (income) expense (3,770)

353

(9,417)

1,037 Income tax (benefit) expense 3,730

2,138

7,398

4,168 Depreciation and amortization 10,397

8,300

24,140

15,447 Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net 2,849

—

8,384

— Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,754

5,400

2,269

(26,286) Share-based compensation expense 4,018

4,307

7,934

4,307 Other unusual items(1) (150)

1,110

(150)

1,110 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,367

$ 16,065

$ 41,072

$ 10,106



















(1) Other unusual items includes a net legal settlement recovery recognized in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and non-restructuring severance expense recognized in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income (loss):





2023 Low

2023 High













in thousands Net income (loss) $ (12,000)

$ 8,000 Interest and other (income) expense (13,500)

(13,500) Income tax (benefit) expense 14,300

14,300 Depreciation and amortization 43,047

43,047 Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net 8,383

8,383 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,270

2,270 Share-based compensation expense 17,500

17,500 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,000

$ 80,000











Adjusted EPS

We define Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income (loss), less the change in fair value of our warrants divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities, which includes (i) the weighted-average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock; (ii) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units; (iii) all unexercised warrants; (iv) all unissued share-based compensation awards; and (v) all issued and outstanding shares of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.

In the third quarter of 2022, we began removing (i) the change in fair value of our warrants and (ii) the revaluation gain on previously held equity method investment from consolidated Net income (loss) for purposes of calculating Adjusted EPS. For comparability, references to prior period non-GAAP measures have been updated to show the effect of removing the change in the fair value of our warrants from Adjusted EPS. We believe this updated presentation of Adjusted EPS enhances investors' understanding of our financial performance from activities occurring in the ordinary course of our business.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stockholders divided by the weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares outstanding during the period.

We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income (loss) with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.

Management uses Adjusted EPS:

as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and

as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022





















in thousands (except per share amounts) Numerator:













Net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stockholders(1) $ 2,405

$ (5,536)

$ 306

$ 21,971 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 13,134

(7)

208

(11,648) Consolidated net income (loss) 15,539

(5,543)

514

10,323 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,754

5,400

2,269

(26,286) Adjusted consolidated net income (loss)(2) $ 17,293

$ (143)

$ 2,783

$ (15,963)















Denominator:













Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding — basic(1) 84,371

82,452

83,820

82,443 Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:













Conversion of non-controlling interest Hagerty Group Units to Class A Common Stock 255,499

251,034

255,499

251,034 Conversion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to Class A Common Stock 6,785

—

6,785

— Total warrants outstanding 19,484

19,484

19,484

19,484 Total unissued share-based compensation awards 7,022

6,851

7,022

6,851 Potentially dilutive shares outstanding 288,790

277,369

288,790

277,369 Fully dilutive shares outstanding(2) 373,161

359,821

372,610

359,812

















Basic EPS = (Net income (loss) available to Class A Common Stockholders / Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding)(1) $ 0.03

$ (0.07)

$ —

$ 0.27

















Adjusted EPS = (Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) / Fully dilutive shares outstanding)(2) $ 0.05

$ —

$ 0.01

$ (0.04)



















(1) Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS (2) Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hagerty