Sabra® x Frank's RedHot® & Stubb's®: Bold Hummus Collabs Give Snackers Something New to Dip into this Fall

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabra is going boldly where no hummus has gone before, introducing three spectacularly flavorful collaborations that pair America's most loved, creamy and crave-worthy hummus with some of America's favorite bold-flavored brands. Sabra's newest varieties take snack time to the next level, offering heat, smoke, spice, and Texas-style Barbeque flavor to pair perfectly with everything in the pantry.

Sabra Latest Flavors:

Sabra Buffalo Hummus made with Frank's RedHot

Sabra BBQ Hummus inspired by Stubb's

Sabra Southwest Hummus

"These outstanding dips are for the big flavor fans out there," said Sabra's Global Chief Research, Development, and Sustainability Officer Olugbenga Diyaolu. "As we reach for snacks more often, we want more from them… more intense flavor, more satisfying textures, more fulfilling options. I am really proud of the team for crafting these extraordinary dips! Whether you are new to hummus or already dip in daily, I think you will be blown away by the creamy texture and bold flavor Sabra is bringing to the table. If you have Sabra hummus in the fridge, you're always snack-ready."

Sabra is hacking better-for-you, every-day snacking with the introduction of new varieties in lip-smacking combos. By pairing hummus with some of America's favorite flavors, the brand is enticing both hummus lovers and newbies alike with craveable, indulgent, feel-good snack options. First to feature the #1 hot sauce in the world*, Frank's RedHot, Sabra Buffalo Hummus brings the perfect blend of flavor and heat to an indulgent, creamy hummus. Sabra Southwest Hummus makes it simple to satisfy any afternoon taco craving; and Sabra BBQ Hummus inspired by Stubb's pairs the creamy plant-based dip with an unforgettable bold Texas-style Barbecue flavor, bringing a bit of sweet and a bit of heat to America's favorite hummus.

As part of the brand's overall "The Snack Your Snacks Would Snack on If Snacks Could Snack on Snacks" marketing campaign, two new digital shorts were created featuring Sabra Buffalo Hummus made with Frank's RedHot and Sabra BBQ Hummus inspired by Stubb's.

This launch is the first in a series of bold-flavor innovations from Sabra, aimed at satisfying any and every snack craving and expanding beyond the brand's already beloved hummus and guacamole offerings. These everyday craveable snack staples are available in store and online in the deli department of your favorite supermarket.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted July 2022 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2021 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's iconic hummus brand. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile plant-based dip, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing a variety of hummus and guacamole dips, Sabra exists to unite and delight the world around planet positive food.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family-owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra's range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO**, vegetarian, gluten-free, kosher, and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com

www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.

**Not made with genetically engineered ingredients.

