Teleperformance named among top 5 Best Workplaces in Latin America™

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it was named among the Best Workplaces in Latin America 2023 by Great Place to Work. The company ranked the 5th Best Workplace in Latin America among multinational companies in Argentina, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru.

More than 60,000 Teleperformance employees across Latin America participated in the annual survey, directly rating the digital business services company on trust, company values, leadership and innovation. As a Best Workplaces in Latin America winner, Teleperformance employees overwhelmingly reported fair pay, fair promotions, and equitable treatment from management.

"We have worked diligently to create a culture of open dialogue, trust and respect; a culture that demonstrates we truly care for our people. We are proud to be recognized for the culture we have worked hard to establish," said Juan Carlos Hincapié, Teleperformance CEO/President LATAM & Global Deputy COO. "We are encouraged and by the feedback from more than 60,000 of our people across Latin America who rated us so highly as a great employer. As the global and regional leader in our industry, our goal is to perpetually be a great place to work and employer of choice everywhere we operate."

Earlier this year Teleperformance received Great Place to Work® certifications in 72 countries, including 14 Latin American countries where it operates including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru and Suriname. Today, over 99% of its 410,000 global employees work a in Great Place to Work®-certified location.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Latin America," says Michael C. Bush, global CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies show that investing in employees offers every organization a path to higher productivity and performance, where employees reward your trust with their best effort every time."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its annual certification program is based on a rigorous methodology and independent employee feedback.

