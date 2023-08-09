DataBank Introduces Innovative Approach to Building Next-Gen Data Centers

Data center provider rolls out an agile framework for HPC-ready facilities

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, announced today a new approach to building high-density data centers to accommodate High-Performance Computing (HPC). Enabling HPC, Universal Data Hall Design (UDHD) empowers businesses with the flexibility to support any deployment their workloads require.

With a market expected to reach $103.74 billion by 2030, generative AI's accelerated adoption has driven an increase in demand for high-density colocation. As technology continues to advance, data centers must be able to scale and adapt quickly to handle an increasingly diverse range of workloads – from power-dense HPC clusters to sprawling hyperscale cloud installations to traditional raised-floor, enterprise colocation.

"In order to future-proof their facilities, multi-tenant data center operators must rethink facility design, construction, and operations to allow for more flexibility and sustainability," said Eric Swartz, vice president of engineering at DataBank. "With UDHD, DataBank is able to accommodate hyperscale, traditional, and HPC all within the same, highly secure data hall."

Key elements to DataBank's Next-Gen Data Centers implementing a Universal Data Hall Design are the traditional components of data center colocation with an eye toward flexibility and resiliency:

Space - Starting with slab floor and all power and cooling infrastructure outside the data hall as the initial base, with raised floor and water to rack layers that easily can be added to any hall; this layered design approach allows any hall within the data center to be adjusted to customer needs.

Power - Support for distribution as traditional 120/208V or high density 240/415V as whips or through busway without change to the supporting infrastructure.

Cooling - With a closed chilled water loop and the layered design approach, each hall can independently support different cooling methods from flooded room to localized air delivery using raised floor and even water to the rack supporting rear door heat exchangers and/or direct chip cooling.

This design renders the additional benefit of sustainability, as efficient power and water systems reduce the consumption of resources.

"Universal Data Hall Design is crucial to innovation. As technology evolves, our data centers are able to evolve with it," said Joe Minarik, COO of DataBank. "While most of the industry is trying to navigate the here and now, we're already building the data centers of the future."

For more information on DataBank's innovative approach to data center infrastructure, visit databank.com or download our white paper "The Need for More Flexible and Sustainable Data Center Design – Now and Into the Future."

