HYZON MOTORS TO PARTICIPATE IN J.P. MORGAN AUTO CONFERENCE

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), a high-power hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), will be attending the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York City on August 10, 2023. Hyzon CEO Parker Meeks will participate in a fireside chat on August 10 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss Hyzon's progress toward the development and production of a single stack 200kW fuel cell system as well as recent progress in commercializing Hyzon's vehicle platforms.

Register for the live webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/auto23/sessions/47335-hyzon-motors-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Hyzon

Hyzon Motors is a global supplier of high-power fuel cell technology focused on integrating its solutions into zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks to customers in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation - one of the single largest sources of global carbon emissions. Hyzon collaborates with partners across the hydrogen value chain to bring clean hydrogen to the market to support fuel cell vehicle deployments. Hyzon is contributing to the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

