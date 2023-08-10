Anthropologie Announces Collaboration with Renowned American Designer, Erin Fetherston

The collection, exclusive to Anthropologie, is an assortment of apparel and homeware pieces.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie , the American lifestyle and fashion retailer, and Erin Fetherston, renowned Los Angeles-based creative and designer, announced today the launch of their exclusive collaboration.

Fetherston, known for her romantic aesthetic and cultivating bright and airy spaces, brought her distinct design sensibility to her inaugural collection with Anthropologie. The exclusive collaboration features pieces in rich neutrals, thoughtful shapes, and warm textures that reflect a fresh, elevated approach to interiors.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our collaboration with Erin Fetherston and to introduce her feminine and modern point of view to our Anthropologie community," said Aaron Mutscheller, President of Anthropologie Living and Terrain. "When we think about what makes our Anthropologie Living business great, we realize a big piece of that puzzle is our exclusive partnerships with exceptional talent, and Erin is just that. She so seamlessly translated her ethereal aesthetic to her first robust interiors collection, ensuring delicate yet impactful details were woven into every piece. As always, we were committed to making the collection approachable with fairly priced items so that everyone who shops with us feels like they can collect items that are emblematic of Erin's innate charm."

"Since 2005, I have been designing pieces that evoke a sense of fantasy and playfulness that make women feel beautiful and confident," states designer Erin Fetherston. "When embarking on my first interiors project of this scale, I knew that Anthropologie would be the perfect partner to help me translate my vision and capture my ethos. Working closely with their team over the last few years has been a dream, and I am incredibly proud of the collection that we created together. Anthro's ability to continuously evolve their assortment ensures there is always something new for their community to discover, providing endless delight and inspiration no matter where they are in their life journey – whether that is looking to furnish a home, dress for a night out, or set the perfect table for a celebration with family and friends. I am overjoyed at the thought of pieces from the Erin Fetherston for Anthropologie collection being a part of so many special moments for their customers."

The Erin Fetherston for Anthropologie collection will be available online beginning today. The line is comprised of furniture, lighting, textiles, candles, and decorative accents, and is priced between $34 for a candle and $3498 for an upholstered sofa.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com ) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

About Erin Fetherston

Celebrity designer Erin Fetherston has shared her vision for inspired living on and off the runway for years. From the Left Bank to the Left Coast, she's welcomed us into her breathtaking homes, revealing that her celebrated fashion sense is rivaled only by her gift for interior design. Fetherston has a talent for making any space feel bright, light, and airy. Her ethereal modern aesthetic exudes warmth and reflects a connection to nature. Erin has collaborated and partnered with a range of brands and retailers, and her interior design work has been published in Architectural Digest, Domino, House Beautiful, Harper's Bazaar, Elle Decor, California Home & Design, and more.

