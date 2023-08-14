As the Inventor of The Original Soft Serve™, Carvel Creates a Softer World on National Soft Serve Day

Limited-Time Double Cone plus a Buy One Get One Small Soft Serve Offer and Festivities in New York City around the Aug. 19 holiday celebrate Carvel's legacy and its New York roots

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carvel® has been inventing originals since 1934, after Tom Carvel's ice cream truck famously broke down in the New York summer heat and created The Original Soft Serve™. To honor this legacy and make the world a little softer this National Soft Serve Day (Aug. 19), Carvel will help fans celebrate the day with a BOGO offer,* limited-time double cone and will even give away thousands of free soft serve treats in surprising locations in New York City.

As the inventor of The Original Soft Serve™, Carvel is celebrating National Soft Serve Day (Aug. 19) with a BOGO offer, limited-time double cone and giveaway of thousands of free soft serve treats in iconic locations in New York City. Carvel has been inventing originals since 1934, after Tom Carvel’s ice cream truck famously broke down in the New York summer heat and created The Original Soft Serve™. (PRNewswire)

"Double the Fun" with BOGO Deal* and Limited-Time Double Cone

During the weekend of National Soft Serve Day, Carvel fans can cool down with two opportunities for The Original Soft Serve:

On Aug. 19 , guests can cool down with a buy one, get one small Cup or Cone of any flavor of Carvel's Original Soft Serve for one day only*.

Aug. 18-20 , fans can mix and match their favorite Carvel Original Soft Serve flavors - including the brand's newest flavor, From, fans can mix and match their favorite Carvel Original Soft Serve flavors - including the brand's newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cold Brew - within a limited time offer double cone. This National Soft Serve Day marks the first time that Carvel has offered the double cone in shoppes.

"Nearly 90 years ago, Tom Carvel took a less-than-ideal situation and turned it into something magical," said Jessica Osborne, VP of Marketing, Carvel. "Since then, the ice cream he invented softened our world and became an enduring part of people's lives, and there's no better time to celebrate that than National Soft Serve Day."

Carvel To Give Away Thousands of Free Soft Serve Treats in the State it was Invented

In addition to the BOGO deal and limited-time double cone, Carvel is honoring its New York roots and bringing a little extra softness to New York City by giving away thousands of free soft serve treats during three experiences from Aug. 17-19 (while supplies last):

Empire State Building Treats: On Thursday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. , fans can enjoy Carvel soft serve and get free swag atop the Empire State Building Observatory Experience in New York . Soft serve treats will be available to ticketed guests who visit the Observatory on a first come, first serve basis. Fans can purchase tickets to the Empire State Building Observatory Experience – named #1 attraction in the U.S. for the second year in a row in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best – at Onfrom, fans can enjoy Carvel soft serve and get free swag atop the Empire State Building Observatory Experience in. Soft serve treats will be available to ticketed guests who visit the Observatory on a first come, first serve basis. Fans can purchase tickets to the Empire State Building Observatory Experience – named #1 attraction in the U.S. for the second year in a row in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best – at esbnyc.com

Find Fudgie + Carvel's Truck: On Friday, Aug. 18 fans can catch Fudgie the Whale and the Carvel ice cream truck traveling around New York City and handing out free Original Soft Serve! Fans can follow the stops on Carvel's Onfans can catch Fudgie the Whale and the Carvel ice cream truck traveling aroundand handing out free Original Soft Serve! Fans can follow the stops on Carvel's Twitter and Instagram . First come, first serve!

Softest Cruise Ever: On Saturday, Aug. 19 , Carvel is taking over a NYC Ferry ride along the East River with the ferry's Softest Cruise Ever! Relax and unwind during the trip with plush pillows and a soft serve themed experience while enjoying Carvel's Original Soft Serve. While aboard, passengers might even spot a whale…Carvel's beloved mascot, Fudgie the Whale, that is! The Softest Cruise Ever will take place aboard one ship on the East River route, beginning at 11:55 a.m. on Aug. 19 ; soft serve treats will be available on a first come, first serve basis. All aboard to set sail with Fudgie and NYC Ferry - to board, riders must purchase a ferry ticket via the NYC Ferry app or in person at the ticket vending machines located at each landing.

A Softer World

The New York soft serve giveaways mark the first time Carvel is bringing to life its newest brand campaign, A Softer World. The campaign touches on how ice cream can help make people feel happier and how the originals that Carvel invented have helped bring joy into customers' lives for nearly 90 years.

To learn more about Carvel's National Soft Serve Day celebrations and to find a shoppe near you, visit Carvel.com.

About Carvel

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. As of March 26, 2023, Atlanta-based Carvel had more than 350 locations in nine countries. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook.

* Buy One, Get One Small Soft Serve Cup or Cone available in-store only on National Soft Serve Day, 8/19/23. Discount applies to item of equal or lesser value (extra toppings excluded) Valid at participating locations, while supplies last. This offer is not valid with any other discounts, coupons, or specials.

Media Contacts:

Madison Behm, Manager, Brand PR, Carvel - MBehm@carvel.com

Alyssa Schor, Zeno Group for Carvel – Alyssa.schor@zenogroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carvel