HUYA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1,821.4 million ( US$251.2 million ), compared with RMB2,275.2 million for the same period of 2022.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB23.2 million ( US$3.2 million ) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. of RMB19.4 million for the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. [1] was RMB115.1 million ( US$15.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB5.9 million for the same period of 2022.

Average mobile MAUs[2] of Huya Live for the second quarter of 2023 was 82.9 million, compared with 83.6 million for the same period of 2022.

"Although the impact of increasing offline recreational activities among our users continued into the second quarter of 2023, we maintained a stable user base through our ongoing efforts to enrich e-sports, game and entertainment content. We are pleased to report that Huya Live's average mobile MAUs reached 82.9 million for the second quarter, a slight improvement from 82.1 million for the previous quarter," said Mr. Junhong Huang, Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Huya. "As we drive our strategic transformation, we will build on our well-established user community and content ecosystem, striving to expand our role in the game industry. With our commitment to offering more game-related services going forward, we believe Huya is well positioned to serve the interests of more users, content creators and industry partners, underpinning our sustainable business development."

Ms. Ashley Xin Wu, Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Finance of Huya, commented, "In the second quarter, we continued to make progress in optimizing costs and expenses. While our second quarter total net revenues were RMB1.8 billion amid the soft industry environment, our gross margin increased to 15.0%, and net income reached RMB23.2 million. Even though our proactive business adjustments enacted for our strategic transformation may cause some near-term volatility in our operating and financial metrics, we are confident about Huya's long-term prospects as we are forging a more balanced development pathway with a more diverse revenue mix."

[1] "Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc." is defined as net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, and impairment loss of investments, to the extent applicable. For more information, please refer to the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] Refers to average monthly active users on mobile apps. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on the mobile apps for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1,821.4 million (US$251.2 million), compared with RMB2,275.2 million for the same period of 2022.

Live streaming revenues were RMB1,715.7 million (US$236.6 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2,051.9 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the number of quarterly paying users[3] on Huya Live to 4.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 from 5.6 million for the same period of 2022. The decline in the number of quarterly paying users was primarily attributable to the soft macro and industry environment, as well as the increase in offline entertainment activities, which adversely affected the time spent by long-tail users on Huya's platform.

Advertising and other revenues were RMB105.8 million (US$14.6 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB223.3 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to a significant decrease in content sub-licensing revenues.

Cost of revenues decreased by 24.7% to RMB1,548.4 million (US$213.5 million) for the second quarter of 2023 from RMB2,056.1 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to decreased revenue sharing fees and content costs, as well as bandwidth costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs decreased by 24.3% to RMB1,337.7 million (US$184.5 million) for the second quarter of 2023 from RMB1,767.8 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in revenue sharing fees associated with the decline in live streaming revenues, and lower costs related to e-sports content as well as content creators.

Bandwidth costs decreased by 34.3% to RMB101.4 million (US$14.0 million) for the second quarter of 2023 from RMB154.4 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to improved bandwidth cost management and continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit was RMB273.0 million (US$37.7 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB219.1 million for the same period of 2022. Gross margin was 15.0% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 9.6% for the same period of 2022, primarily due to decreased revenue sharing fees and content costs as a percentage of total net revenues.

Research and development expenses decreased by 14.3% to RMB144.3 million (US$19.9 million) for the second quarter of 2023 from RMB168.4 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to decreased personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 6.1% to RMB106.4 million (US$14.7 million) for the second quarter of 2023 from RMB100.3 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increased promotion fees.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 8.5% to RMB74.9 million (US$10.3 million) for the second quarter of 2023 from RMB81.8 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to decreased personnel-related expenses and share-based compensation expenses.

Other income was RMB23.8 million (US$3.3 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB50.3 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to lower indirect tax refunds and government subsidies.

Operating loss was RMB28.8 million (US$4.0 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB81.1 million for the same period of 2022.

Interest and short-term investments income were RMB125.3 million (US$17.3 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB65.6 million for the same period of 2022, primarily due to increased interest rates and improved management of deposit products.

Impairment loss of investments was RMB65.1 million (US$9.0 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with nil for the same period of 2022, primarily due to the recognition of impairment charges on several equity investments.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB23.2 million (US$3.2 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. of RMB19.4 million for the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB115.1 million (US$15.9 million) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB5.9 million for the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.10 (US$0.01) and RMB0.09 (US$0.01), respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were each RMB0.08 for the second quarter of 2022. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.47 (US$0.07) and RMB0.47 (US$0.06), respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were each RMB0.02 for the second quarter of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and long-term deposits of RMB10,846.4 million (US$1,495.8 million), compared with RMB10,347.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

[3] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on our platform at least once during such relevant period.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 15, 2023, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million of its ADSs or ordinary shares over the next 12 months. The share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund repurchases made under this program from its existing funds.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 15, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 15, 2023).

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:

Once registration is complete, please dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the personal PIN as instructed to connect to the call.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at https://ir.huya.com and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary shares, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating loss is operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net (loss) income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, and impairment loss of investments, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, and impairment loss of investments, to the extent applicable. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, and (iii) impairment loss of investments, add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures represent useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (ii) gain on fair value change of investments, net of income taxes, and (iii) impairment loss of investments, which may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net (loss) income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider a non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred to in this announcement could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the game live streaming market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Huya's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

655,241

692,089

95,443 Restricted cash

4,050

21,217

2,926 Short-term deposits

9,018,298

8,330,606

1,148,843 Short-term investments

3,117

-

- Accounts receivable, net

75,898

69,204

9,544 Amounts due from related parties, net

59,702

54,454

7,510 Prepayments and other current assets, net

637,225

593,253

81,813













Total current assets

10,453,531

9,760,823

1,346,079













Non-current assets











Long-term deposits

1,072,548

1,823,741

251,505 Investments

906,215

937,104

129,233 Property and equipment, net

200,893

248,564

34,279 Intangible assets, net

57,810

46,912

6,469 Right-of-use assets, net

345,136

325,646

44,909 Prepayments and other non-current assets

110,874

105,661

14,571













Total non-current assets

2,693,476

3,487,628

480,966













Total assets

13,147,007

13,248,451

1,827,045













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

22,517

55,423

7,643 Advances from customers and deferred revenue

445,620

395,322

54,517 Income taxes payable

28,924

41,608

5,738 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

1,592,455

1,303,155

179,713 Amounts due to related parties

81,814

91,838

12,665 Lease liabilities due within one year

29,801

15,926

2,196













Total current liabilities

2,201,131

1,903,272

262,472













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities

8,617

5,441

750 Deferred tax liabilities

20,533

20,533

2,832 Deferred revenue

73,354

60,594

8,356













Total non-current liabilities

102,504

86,568

11,938













Total liabilities

2,303,635

1,989,840

274,410















HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)





As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

750,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively;

89,401,484 and 90,302,271 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June

30, 2023, respectively)

60

60

8 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

200,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively;

150,386,517 and 150,386,517 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June

30, 2023, respectively)

98

98

14 Additional paid-in capital

11,922,820

11,990,406

1,653,553 Statutory reserves

122,429

122,429

16,884 Accumulated deficit

(1,786,800)

(1,718,785)

(237,031) Accumulated other comprehensive income

584,765

864,403

119,207













Total shareholders' equity

10,843,372

11,258,611

1,552,635













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

13,147,007

13,248,451

1,827,045

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Net revenues



























Live streaming

2,051,920

1,859,924

1,715,684

236,604

4,203,624

3,575,608

493,099 Advertising and others

223,254

89,318

105,757

14,585

536,101

195,075

26,902





























Total net revenues

2,275,174

1,949,242

1,821,441

251,189

4,739,725

3,770,683

520,001





























Cost of revenues(1)

(2,056,054)

(1,692,765)

(1,548,407)

(213,535)

(4,187,028)

(3,241,172)

(446,978)





























Gross profit

219,120

256,477

273,034

37,654

552,697

529,511

73,023





























Operating expenses(1)



























Research and development expenses

(168,411)

(152,443)

(144,339)

(19,905)

(364,662)

(296,782)

(40,928) Sales and marketing expenses

(100,264)

(91,235)

(106,411)

(14,675)

(245,329)

(197,646)

(27,257) General and administrative expenses

(81,839)

(67,684)

(74,858)

(10,323)

(162,613)

(142,542)

(19,657)





























Total operating expenses

(350,514)

(311,362)

(325,608)

(44,903)

(772,604)

(636,970)

(87,842)





























Other income, net

50,283

4,176

23,786

3,280

78,561

27,962

3,856





























Operating loss

(81,111)

(50,709)

(28,788)

(3,969)

(141,346)

(79,497)

(10,963)





























Interest and short-term investments income

65,633

96,355

125,313

17,281

124,835

221,668

30,569 Gain on fair value change of investments

-

-

-

-

7,602

-

- Impairment loss of investments

-

-

(65,115)

(8,980)

-

(65,115)

(8,980) Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains,

net

(2,860)

463

(2,634)

(363)

(2,924)

(2,171)

(299)





























(Loss) income before income tax expenses

(18,338)

46,109

28,776

3,969

(11,833)

74,885

10,327





























Income tax expenses

(1,295)

(1,281)

(5,589)

(771)

(10,696)

(6,870)

(947)





























(Loss) income before share of income (loss)

in equity method investments, net of

income taxes

(19,633)

44,828

23,187

3,198

(22,529)

68,015

9,380





























Share of income (loss) in equity method

investments, net of income taxes

267

-

-

-

(151)

-

-





























Net (loss) income attributable to HUYA Inc.

(19,366)

44,828

23,187

3,198

(22,680)

68,015

9,380





























Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary

shareholders

(19,366)

44,828

23,187

3,198

(22,680)

68,015

9,380































HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Net (loss) income per ADS*



























—Basic

(0.08)

0.18

0.10

0.01

(0.09)

0.28

0.04 —Diluted

(0.08)

0.18

0.09

0.01

(0.09)

0.28

0.04 Net (loss) income per ordinary share



























—Basic

(0.08)

0.18

0.10

0.01

(0.09)

0.28

0.04 —Diluted

(0.08)

0.18

0.09

0.01

(0.09)

0.28

0.04





























Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating net (loss) income per ADS



























—Basic

241,341,080

242,786,352

243,751,192

243,751,192

240,549,059

243,271,438

243,271,438 —Diluted

241,341,080

246,437,853

246,832,447

246,832,447

240,549,059

246,657,234

246,657,234





























** Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.



(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$































Cost of revenues



3,667

8,264

5,347

737

16,779

13,611

1,877 Research and development expenses



7,275

19,940

12,897

1,779

30,526

32,837

4,528 Sales and marketing expenses



249

1,227

716

99

1,893

1,943

268 General and administrative expenses



14,045

11,262

7,806

1,076

32,791

19,068

2,630

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





























Gross profit

219,120

256,477

273,034

37,654

552,697

529,511

73,023 Share-based compensation expenses allocated

in cost of revenues

3,667

8,264

5,347

737

16,779

13,611

1,877





























Non-GAAP gross profit

222,787

264,741

278,381

38,391

569,476

543,122

74,900





























Operating loss

(81,111)

(50,709)

(28,788)

(3,969)

(141,346)

(79,497)

(10,963) Share-based compensation expenses

25,236

40,693

26,766

3,691

81,989

67,459

9,303





























Non-GAAP operating loss

(55,875)

(10,016)

(2,022)

(278)

(59,357)

(12,038)

(1,660)





























Net (loss) income attributable to HUYA Inc.

(19,366)

44,828

23,187

3,198

(22,680)

68,015

9,380 Gain on fair value change of investments, net

of income taxes

-

-

-

-

(6,842)

-

- Impairment loss of investments

-

-

65,115

8,980

-

65,115

8,980 Share-based compensation expenses

25,236

40,693

26,766

3,691

81,989

67,459

9,303





























Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc.

5,870

85,521

115,068

15,869

52,467

200,589

27,663





























Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary

shareholders

(19,366)

44,828

23,187

3,198

(22,680)

68,015

9,380 Gain on fair value change of investments, net

of income taxes

-

-

-

-

(6,842)

-

- Impairment loss of investments

-

-

65,115

8,980

-

65,115

8,980 Share-based compensation expenses

25,236

40,693

26,766

3,691

81,989

67,459

9,303





























Non-GAAP net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders

5,870

85,521

115,068

15,869

52,467

200,589

27,663





























Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share



























—Basic

0.02

0.35

0.47

0.07

0.22

0.82

0.11 —Diluted

0.02

0.35

0.47

0.06

0.22

0.81

0.11





























Non-GAAP net income per ADS



























—Basic

0.02

0.35

0.47

0.07

0.22

0.82

0.11 —Diluted

0.02

0.35

0.47

0.06

0.22

0.81

0.11





























Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating Non-GAAP net income per

ADS



























—Basic

241,341,080

242,786,352

243,751,192

243,751,192

240,549,059

243,271,438

243,271,438 —Diluted

241,686,424

246,437,853

246,832,447

246,832,447

241,222,552

246,657,234

246,657,234

