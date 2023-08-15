LG TAKES TV BEYOND THE LIVING ROOM WITH STANBYME GO

LG Announces U.S. Pricing and Availability for StanbyME Go Portable LED Screen

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced the U.S. pricing and availability of its new StanbyME Go portable screen, a versatile and unique all-in-one entertainment option. Housed in a convenient and durable suitcase with a built-in battery and speakers, the LG StanbyME Go is the ideal travel companion for on-the-go entertainment. Priced at $999.99, the StanbyME Go will be available later this month, exclusively at LG.com, and will include a special preorder offer1 of a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker (XO3QBE) ($299.99 SRP). Preorders are expected to ship later this month.

Housed in a convenient and durable suitcase with a built-in battery and speakers, the LG StanbyME Go is the ideal travel companion for on-the-go entertainment. (PRNewswire)

The StanbyME Go is LG's new, innovative display and entertainment center that allows users to bring a quality entertainment experience wherever they go without sacrificing convenience or quality. The LG StanbyME Go's 27-inch LED touchscreen is attached to a stand within a sleek case, and can be tilted, rotated, raised and lowered while in landscape and portrait orientations and table mode. StanbyME Go's built-in 20-watt speaker adapts to the screen's orientation, providing optimal surround sound, and supports Dolby Vision™ video technology and Dolby Atmos® stereo sound.2

Designed with portability in mind, the case features interior compartments to hold accessories and a built-in battery. With up to three hours3 of viewing time between charges, StanbyME Go can easily be transported thanks to a built-in handle that makes it convenient to carry, allowing users to enjoy not only movies and streaming, but games and music wherever they go.

"Content viewing is no longer confined to the living room or even the home, but until now, consumers have had to sacrifice screen size in favor of portability," said David Park, Head of HE Product Marketing. "LG StanbyME Go makes the full-scale viewing experience travel-friendly and offers a versatile option for streaming, listening, remote working and more."

Equipped with LG's webOS software, the StanbyME Go supports AirPlay®4 and is screen mirroring compatible with iOS and Android devices to make sharing or streaming a seamless experience. It also supports pairing via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Users can also enjoy hands-free control with StanbyME Go's voice recognition functionality for easily changing channels and searching for content.

To learn more about all of LG's innovative home solutions, visit LG.com.

1 Preorder the StanbyME Go and LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker in a single transaction on LG.com between August 14 – August 27, 2023 and receive $249.99 instant additional savings off of the pre-tax sale price. Available only on LG.com. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. Preorders estimated to start shipping the week of August 28, 2023 and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Items may ship separately. All standard Terms of Purchase apply. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

2Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

3 Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

4 Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay® and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:





LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez christopher.demaria@lge.com christin.rodriguez@lge.com

The LG StanbyME Go’s 27-inch LED touchscreen is attached to a stand within a sleek case, and can be tilted, rotated, raised and lowered while in landscape and portrait orientations and table mode. (PRNewswire)

StanbyME Go’s built-in 20-watt speaker adapts to the screen’s orientation, providing optimal surround sound, and supports Dolby Vision™ video technology and Dolby Atmos® stereo sound. (PRNewswire)

Priced at $999.99, the StanbyME Go will be available later this month, exclusively at LG.com, and will include a special preorder offer of a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker (XO3QBE) ($299.99 SRP). (PRNewswire)

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA