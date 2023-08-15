Yatsen to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 22, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.
The Company's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States (toll free):
+1-888-346-8982
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Mainland China (toll free):
400-120-1203
Hong Kong (toll free):
800-905-945
Hong Kong:
+852-3018-4992
Conference ID:
9229690
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 29, 2023:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
9229690
About Yatsen Holding Limited
Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby's Choice, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom, Pink Bear and EANTiM. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company primarily reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.
For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Yatsen Holding Limited
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@yatsenglobal.com
Piacente Financial Communications
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com
