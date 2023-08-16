AMERICAN EXCHANGE GROUP ACQUIRES BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE BRAND, HATCHCOLLECTIVE

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Exchange Group (AXNY Group), the industry leader in accessories design, licensing and manufacturing announced today that it has acquired HatchCollective. Founded in 2009, HatchCollective is known for their trusted range of beauty and personal care brands such as NatureWell, Found Active, Orlando Pita Play, TXTUR and Paint & Petals. This partnership marks another strategic milestone for American Exchange Group, as it is a significant step into the beauty and personal care space. Over the past two years, American Exchange Group has acquired footwear brands Aerosoles and White Mountain as well creative services and digital marketing company, Giant Propeller. These acquisitions as well as the recent acquisition of HatchCollective, aligns with American Exchange Group's overarching growth and lifestyle strategy to identify brands, partnerships and opportunities that provide value to a wide range of consumers.

AX Beauty Brands (PRNewswire)

"I have always believed in a head-to-toe approach when building our brand portfolio, seeking out opportunities that genuinely enrich and enhance the lives of our consumers and HatchCollective along with their range of trusted and science-backed beauty and personal care products fits perfectly into that strategy," said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group. "Just like the recent addition of Aerosoles and White Mountain footwear brands to our portfolio, both of which are celebrated for their comfort and innovation, we've consistently aimed to provide our customers with trend right products that offer a value at an affordable price point. This acquisition is a tremendous opportunity for us to not only expand our footprint but also to deepen our commitment to delivering products that resonate with our customers' evolving needs. By integrating HatchCollective's exceptional offerings, we are poised to carve out an even more impactful presence in the beauty and personal care space, maximize market share and gain the trust of a broader audience."

"In today's consumer marketplace, there's an undeniable surge in demand for health and wellness products that enhance our everyday lives. Beauty and personal care are one of the fastest growing categories and with this acquisition we are positioned to be the next dominant leader in the space. We are not only embracing a strategic opportunity for expanded growth but also aiming to introduce HatchCollective and their internationally recognized and amazing product lines to our well-established retailer portfolio," said Steve Velasquez, Chief Strategy Officer at American Exchange Group.

American Exchange Group has renamed HatchCollective, as AX Beauty Brands but will continue to offer the same beloved and trusted line of beauty and personal care products, including NatureWell, Found Active, Orlando Pita Play, TXTUR and Paint & Petals, to consumers at their favorite retailers such as Dillard's, Macy's, Amazon, Target, CVS and Walmart. These exceptional products are also manufactured for owned brands and private labels that are sold at retailers like Trader Joe's and Sam's Club. This strategic partnership brings together both organizations' unique strengths and creative talents, paving the way for exciting new synergies and growth opportunities.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with American Exchange Group, combining our resources and expertise to create something truly extraordinary in the beauty industry. This partnership will enhance our ability to innovate, expand into new markets, and deliver exceptional experiences to our valued customers," said Hatch's President and Chief Commercial Officer, Kristin Bibb. "We look forward to a future filled with shared success and continued excellence in the beauty industry."

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for our proprietary brands, custom private label brands and exclusive licensed brands, including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends. www.axnygroup.com

About AX Beauty Brands

AX Beauty Brands, formerly known as HatchCollective and founded in 2009, is one of the first companies to offer both beauty and personal care incubation under one roof. With a focus on trend science, AX Beauty Brands is rapidly changing the landscape of brand innovation with a current portfolio of brands including: NatureWell, Found Active, Orlando Pita Play, TXTUR and Paint & Petals.

AX Beauty Brands (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/American Exchange Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Exchange Group