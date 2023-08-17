Ahead of the Winter Season, DEWALT® Enters the Snow Category with Its First Snow Blower, the 21 In. 60V MAX* Single-Stage Snow Blower

The snow blower, designed for optimal runtime and performance, is the latest addition to DEWALT's growing lineup of cordless outdoor power equipment

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced the brand's first-ever snow blower with the 21 in 60V MAX* Single-Stage Snow Blower. As a leading provider and innovator of outdoor power equipment, DEWALT designed the snow blower for professional results with the ability to power through tough snow, clearing up to 16 parking spaces** on a single charge.

"The demand for battery-powered outdoor power equipment continues to grow as snow blowers join the latest wave of products to transition from gas to battery," said Ronit McGuthrie, Vice President, Walk Behind Product Management, at Stanley Black & Decker. "As an industry pioneer in battery technology, DEWALT has designed a professional-grade snow solution that delivers powerful, innovative features for our customers."

About the DEWALT 21 in. 60V MAX* Single-Stage Snow Blower

Powered by FLEXVOLT® battery technology, the 21 in. 60V MAX* Single-Stage Snow Blower delivers trusted performance, durability, runtime and ease of use.

The 7-inch steel auger chops through heavy, wet snow while the two-way electric chute rotation helps provide directional command with the touch of a paddle. In low light conditions, the dual LED headlights help provide visibility for the job ahead while the advanced LED dashboard displays state of charge, current operational mode, high load indicator and fault indicator.

Three power modes – Eco, Standard and Max Power – provide users with options for their specific needs. Max Power mode allows for quicker clearing and more power, throwing snow up to 40 feet***, while Eco mode allows for more prolonged battery life compared to Max Power mode. When the job is done, the quick fold handles allow for easy storage and transportation.

The 21 in. 60V MAX* Single-Stage Snow Blower will be available in September as a bare unit (tool only) and kitted where DEWALT products are sold.

To learn more about DEWALT products, please visit: www.dewalt.com.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54.

**Per charge, based on 9'x18' average parking space size in 3"-5" snow depth, using (2) DCB612 batteries. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions.

***Throwing distance measured along snow discharge arc. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool and outdoor company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

