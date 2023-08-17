Ziebart Promotes Regional Sales Manager to Director of U.S. Retail Operations

Automotive Aftercare Franchise Promotes 7-Year-Employee Thomas Bowler to Lead Corporate-Owned Stores

TROY, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With sights set on continued development of its leadership team to maintain sales success at its corporate-owned stores, Ziebart International Corporation, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is proud to announce the promotion of Thomas Bowler to Director of U.S. Retail Operations.

Bowler first started at Ziebart in 2016 as a Product Sales and Technical Support Specialist. He most recently served as a Regional Sales Manager for the last three and a half years, working closely with Ziebart's franchise owners. After spending years gaining extensive knowledge of Ziebart's sales process, service offerings, and products, while coaching franchise owners on day-to-day operations and providing regular support, Bowler said he looks forward to extending his skillset to include the corporate side of the Ziebart umbrella.

"I'm thrilled to be offered this incredible opportunity to take on more responsibility and accountability within the Ziebart brand by leading our corporate stores," Bowler said. "My number one career goal has always been to grow with a company that takes care of their people – and that's exactly what I've found with Ziebart."

As Director of U.S. Retail Operations, Bowler will oversee Ziebart's 11 corporate-owned stores, handling all of their day-to-day operations, while leading the charge on decisions for the stores, and working with store managers to help continue to move sales in a positive direction.

"Throughout his various roles at Ziebart, Thomas has shown a determination to learn the ins and outs of all our services," said Thomas A. Wolfe, CEO and President of Ziebart International Corporation. "As Thomas is always one to lead by example, his dedication to the brand, passion for cars, and team effort mentality makes him the perfect fit on our corporate team to continue guiding our stores down a promising road."

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com .

