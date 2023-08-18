Steward Partners' Matt Price, CFP®, CIMA® Named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, applauds Matt Price, CFP®, CIMA®, Partner, Director, Wealth Manager, The Price Group at Steward Partners, who has been named to the Forbes 2023 List of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State for Texas.

"Matt Price is an outstanding advisor and a prime example of the growing number of client-focused next-gen advisors who have found the collaborative culture at Steward Partners the ideal place to build a business where they have an ownership stake," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "This honor is well-deserved and on behalf of the management team and all our partners, I offer Matt our heartfelt congratulations."

The sixth annual Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State features over 1,400 advisors, collectively managing assets of nearly $2.5 trillion. Being recognized on this list indicates the standards set and the professionalism Matt brings when working with his clients to achieve their financial goals.

"It's an honor to be included on this list by Forbes and to be recognized among esteemed peers in the industry," said Matt Price, CFP®, CIMA®, Partner, Director, Wealth Manager, The Price Group. "Embracing a comprehensive strategy towards wealth management that considers the complete financial landscape of our clients, my team, and I find immense fulfillment in prioritizing the well-being of the families we serve. This commitment signifies a cornerstone of our achievements."

While unveiling this year's ranking, Forbes referenced recent research from J.D. Power, which highlighted that succession planning continues to be a prominent concern. Forbes shared, "The average age of financial advisors is 56, with some 20% of the workforce indicating that they are five years or less away from retirement."

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducted by telephone, in-person, and virtually, to evaluate best practices, such as service models, investing models, and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management.

Throughout its 10-year history, Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics. Steward Partners also had 16 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2023 and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022 as well as two advisors in 2023, and an advisor named to Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list in 2023, all of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the company fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the company was ranked as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2022. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $30 billion in client assets as of April 2023. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 / 2021 / 2022. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

The 2017 / 2018 / 2019 / 2020 / 2021 / 2022 Washington Business Journal BPTW honor and the Washington Post's Top Workplace awards are not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience.

Source: Forbes.com Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Best-in-State Wealth ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Source: Forbes.com (July, 2023). Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State SHOOK considered advisors born in 1983 or later with a minimum 4 years as an advisor. Advisors have: built their own practices and lead their teams; joined teams and are viewed as future leadership; or a combination of both. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions on how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

For more information and complete details on methodology, go to www.shookresearch.com.

