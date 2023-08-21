Grain Processing Corporation Sponsors Daviess County YMCA Capital Campaign

WASHINGTON, Ind., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children and adults in Daviess County will benefit from a $50,000 contribution from the KENT Charitable Foundation. Grain Processing Corporation (GPC) is a subsidiary of the family-owned KENT Corporation and has a strong affiliation with the Daviess County YMCA. The Daviess County YMCA's Improve, Invest, Impact pool remediation project will serve over 1,800 community members a month in Washington, Indiana.

GPC Washington presented the $50,000.00 platinum gift to Daviess County YMCA staff on Friday. Left to right: Jessika Henning, Aquatic Director; Paula Van Tyle-Smith, YMCA CEO; Shannon Dalton, GPC Plant Manager; Lisa Klopfenstein GPC HR Manager. (PRNewswire)

GPC's Washington team presented this platinum-level gift to the Daviess County YMCA during a ceremony Friday morning.

"Employee health, safety and wellbeing is a priority for the KENT family of companies," said Jimmy Kent, President of GPC. "We are committed to bettering the communities in which we operate so it is natural for us to contribute to the positive mission of the Daviess County YMCA."

The pool remediation project includes a new heat recovery unit for improved air quality, new ductwork to aid in ventilation, the repainting of multiple areas, and a new family bathroom HVAC unit.

"GPC's contribution to the Daviess County YMCA is a symbol of the mutually beneficial relationship between our company and the surrounding community," said GPC Washington's plant manager Shannon Dalton. "We are proud to support the YMCA in their work to improve the lives of Washington residents."

The Daviess County YMCA and GPC have a strong relationship, and GPC employees receive discounts on memberships and programs.

About Grain Processing Corporation

GPC's primary products include high-purity alcohols, corn starches, maltodextrins, and corn syrup solids. GPC sells to customers that use GPC ingredients for beverage alcohol, food products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial starch applications.

About KENT Corporation

With origins in the livestock feed business, today KENT Corporation is a diversified, family-owned company headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa (USA), with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds, and the manufacture of food, beverage, and pet products. KENT is led by third generation family member, Gage A. Kent. KENT serves customers across the world and employs approximately two thousand people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.

Media Contact:

Carol Reynolds

Corporate Spokesperson

(563) 264-4532

carol.reynolds@kentww.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grain Processing Corporation