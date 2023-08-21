Veta Health Unveils Strategic Partnerships With BiointelliSense And Stel Life & Announces Epic Connection Hub Availability

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veta Health , a leading innovator in virtual health and remote care technology, is excited to announce the strategic partnerships with BioIntelliSense and Stel Life . These developments mark significant milestones for Veta Health, empowering the company to diversify its device offerings and improve clinical workflows.

Veta Health is excited to announce strategic partnerships with two distinguished healthcare technology companies, BioIntelliSense and Stel Life . These collaborations are driven by a shared commitment to improving patient care through a patient-first approach and data-driven insights.

BioIntelliSense is a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company recognized as the "2023 Best Overall Medical Device Company" by MedTech Breakthrough. BioIntelliSense will integrate its medical grade BioButton® wearable devices seamlessly into Veta Health's platform for scalable remote care. This alliance empowers healthcare providers to continuously and longitudinally monitor patients' key vital signs and health trends, leading to improved intervention strategies.

Similarly, the partnership with Stel Life, a provider of specialized medical devices, will significantly broaden Veta Health's device offerings. Stel Life's expertise in transforming medical monitoring devices to transmit via cellular connection will bolster Veta Health's platform by expanding access to devices that were previously unavailable via cellular connection.

Veta Health's platform, Prosper is an AI-enabled virtual care solution enabling healthcare providers to engage with their patients. Prosper's cutting-edge features enable healthcare professionals to adopt, build and scale their remote care programs while keeping patients and care teams engaged. Prosper enhances care coordination, optimizes patient outcomes, and delivers a more integrated and efficient virtual care experience. By accessing Prosper, clinicians can work within their organization's existing workflows and simplify virtual care data transmission seamlessly with their documentation tools. Prosper is now available for download on Epic's Connection Hub .

"Our strategic partnerships with BioIntelliSense and Stel Life will play a pivotal role in diversifying our cellular-enabled device offerings, ensuring that healthcare providers have access to ground-breaking technology to deliver the best possible care to their patients," said James Sutcliffe, CEO of Veta Health. "Prosper represents a significant step forward in delivering more accessible and integrated healthcare solutions."

About Veta Health:

Veta Health is a remote care platform that fosters greater patient engagement and improves the relationship between clinicians and patients in the spaces between and beyond where traditional healthcare is experienced. Its AI-driven platform leverages existing data sources as well as patient-generated data to achieve timely treatment and improve overall population health. For more information on Veta Health, please visit http://www.myvetahealth.com/.

About BioIntelliSense:

BioIntelliSense is a leader in continuous health monitoring and medical-grade wearable devices. Their innovative solutions enable passive, high frequency patient monitoring of vital sign and physiologic data trends, providing a comprehensive view of a patient's health status. For more information on BioIntelliSense, please visit https://www.biointellisense.com/ .

About Stel Life:

Stel Life is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to patient-centered care. Their comprehensive platform seamlessly integrates electronic health records (EHR), remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine capabilities, fostering a new era of interconnected healthcare. Stel Health develops solutions that empower healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, personalized patient care. For more information on Stel Life, please visit https://www.stel.life .

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Clyde

Director of Content Marketing

Phone: 801-641-5266

Email: john.clyde@myvetahealth.com

Website: https://myvetahealth.com/

