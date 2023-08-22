Impartner Sponsors Catalyst 2023 and Reveals Analytics Studio Update at the Partnership Leaders' Event

Impartner to host keynote panel discussion and today announces Phase 2 of Impartner Analytics

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, today announced its sponsorship of Catalyst 2023 , a Partnership Leaders event. It also announced Phase 2 of Impartner Analytics : "Analytics Studio," a self-service analytics platform that creates channel heroes and drives revenue as the industry leader for channel performance analytics.

This latest product launch provides marketers with scalable and unified data that allows users to get a full picture of partner behaviors and progress that was previously inaccessible. Next on the roadmap is an update to enable users to add custom objects and pull in data from third party systems, Google Sheets and CSV files to complete analysis. Other key features for today's release include:

True Insight Tools, Out of the Box

Partnership teams have the ability to track partner engagement growth and analyze data in new ways than before across the entire partner lifecycle with a full suite of functions to build statistical and predictive algorithms out of the box.

A One-Stop Shop for Partner Data Across Suite

Analytics Studio provides a holistic view of partner performance across the entire ecosystem -- even custom and industry data -- in the industry's first and only Partner Data Model.

Predictable, Transparent Partner Performance

Users will have the ability to publish transparent and insightful performance reporting to partners, with projection capabilities and predictive analysis built in.

Today at Catalyst 2023, Impartner will be hosting a keynote panel event from 9:30-10:00 am MST featuring Dave R Taylor , Impartner's Chief Marketing Officer. The "Three Truths and a Lie About Partnerships" discussion will dive into recent research from PartnerPath and include insight from:

Heather Harlos - Senior Director of Global Partner Enablement and Programs at Proofpoint - Senior Director of Global Partner Enablement and Programs at Proofpoint

Meg Brennan - Former VP of Global Channels at Riverbed - Former VP of Global Channels at Riverbed

Diane Krakora - Founder and CEO at PartnerPath - Founder and CEO at PartnerPath

The panelists will lead the keynote presentation segment alongside industry leaders Aditya Basu (Adobe), Jay McBain (Canalys), Akbar Hasan (Cisco), Dorothy Copel (Stripe) and many more.

Impartner additionally invites attendees to breathe in innovation and exhale scalability at its captivating altitude oxygen bar activation, located at the booth in the main hall. 'Work with partners faster, but first take a breather' is the key message Impartner will be serving, alongside 12 invigorating flavors from the altitude oxygen bar. With this immersive experience, participants will have the opportunity to see Impartner's solutions in action, including the latest product advancements, integrations, and the release of Analytics Studio. Attendees will also earn a raffle after demo completion to earn a chance to win big prizes.

"Impartner is excited to sponsor Catalyst 2023 and eagerly anticipating the chance to invigorate our trailblazing approach to scalability. Our aspiration is to create an immersive experience, fostering collaboration and mutual growth among attendees. We look forward to introducing our latest advancement, the Analytics Studio, which promises to redefine the landscape of channel performance analytics – hope to see you on the show floor!" said Dave R Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Impartner.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com .

