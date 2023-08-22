WorkWave Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Financial Services as Company Closes Out Another Impressive Quarter

Joseph Pascaretta joins as COO and Jacob Olins as VP of Financial Services to advance WorkWave's leadership team

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, today announced the appointment of Joseph Pascaretta as Chief Operating Officer and Jacob Olins as Vice President of Financial Services. Pascaretta assumed his role on August 7; Olins began his term on July 10.

WorkWave (PRNewswire)

The strategic appointments follow a year of sustained market growth for WorkWave as total software bookings are up 51% Q2 year-over-year (YoY), giving the indication that the company will reach half a billion dollars in revenue in 2023. In his new role, Pascaretta will lead business operations, program management, customer service and support, and customer experience to ensure overall company vision is realized through enabling growth, development and M&A efforts. In his new position, Olins is responsible for developing the strategy and roadmap of WorkWave's payments and financial service products. This includes leading the payments product team, driving new opportunities for our customers through financial product deployment, and maintaining knowledge of key competitors and the general fintech landscape.

"WorkWave was looking for driven, strategic thinkers who would be able to bring their expertise to different areas of the organization," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "We are thrilled to welcome Joe and Jacob to the WorkWave family. Their extensive experience and proven track records embody the vision and culture of excellence that further strengthens our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to our valued field service customers."

Prior to joining WorkWave, Pascaretta has held leadership positions at Dun & Bradstreet, Infor, HTC Global Services and more. In each of these roles, he has been credited with driving digital modernization and transformation at the enterprise level and leading award-winning projects. He attended the University of Michigan and earned his Masters of Business Administration from The George Washington University and is based in New York City.

"WorkWave's growth isn't just consistent, it's truly impressive, marking significant advances each quarter," stated Pascaretta. "I'm very eager to build on the success the team has already accomplished, and continue to show why WorkWave is the market leader. Together, we're poised for even greater achievements in the future."

Olins joins WorkWave with over a decade of experience working in financial services & technology, specializing in embedded finance & payments. Prior to WorkWave, Olins held leadership positions at Epos Now, JP Morgan Chase, Verifone, Inc., and Citibank. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Skidmore College and currently resides in Santa Barbara, California.

"I'm honored to be joining the WorkWave team," said Olins. "WorkWave has shown its ability to thrive despite a challenging economy. I look forward to working together with this exceptional team, who have a proven track record of excellence in the industry."

To learn more about WorkWave and its product offerings, please visit https://www.workwave.com/ .

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning and janitorial, security, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com .

Media Contact

Aimee Rametta

WorkWave

arametta@workwave.com

Media Contact

Courtney Tolbert

5W Public Relations

workwave@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkWave