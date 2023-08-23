Celebree School Breaks into New Market: Announces 3-Unit Agreement in Nashville

Early Childhood Education Franchise Debuts in Tennessee with First Nashville School Slated to Open Spring 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, debuts in Nashville with a three-unit development agreement, bringing schools to the booming DMA over the next several years. Area demand for quality childhood education continues to rise, and Celebree School looks to fill that void with the first school slated to open in Spring 2025.

(PRNewswire)

Early Childhood Education Franchise Debuts in Tennessee with First Nashville School Slated to Open Spring 2025

Behind the signed agreement are husband-wife franchisees Chris and Jenny Stine. As parents to two young boys, they've seen firsthand the importance of early childhood education and the growing demand for premier providers as more and more young families make Nashville their home. The Stine family moved to Nashville in 2018 and have become heavily involved in the community, volunteering at various organizations including their local church, serving on the PTA of Kenrose Elementary School, and more.

After working as an operations manager for several years and transitioning to motherhood, Jenny was ready to join the workforce again. Chris saw this as an opportune time to fulfill their entrepreneurial desires, and the duo began seeking out business opportunities that would allow them to give back to the community in a meaningful way. Upon discovery of Celebree School, they knew they found their match. Jenny's deeply rooted passion for early childhood education, paired with Chris' experience as a U.S. Marine and near decade long background in business development, gave them the footing they needed to take the leap and become Celebree School franchisees.

"As parents going through this phase of life with young children, we understand just how important it is to find a trusted provider in early childhood education," said Jenny. "We've found a business opportunity we can be proud of – one that's purpose-driven and will impact the community in a positive way. We're eager to get our first school up and running to help play a critical role in the growth and development of children and families across Nashville."

The Stines signed a three-unit development agreement with Celebree School and are currently in site selection for their first location that will feature the brand's new prototype design. These development efforts contribute to Celebree's aggressive expansion goals, aiming to have 170 schools opened by the end of 2026.

"The increasing demand for quality childhood education in the area aligns perfectly with Celebree School's mission to provide nurturing and enriching experiences," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "We are thrilled to debut in Nashville, and have found the ideal franchisees to help us do just that. The Stine family boasts not only the passion needed to excel, but the business acumen and community-first mentality that will take them to new heights as business owners."

2023 is proving to be a momentous year for Celebree School, having already welcomed 14 new franchisees comprising of 28 franchise and future development agreements. The franchise brand now boasts 44 schools open, 54 franchisees awarded over 100 sites, a presence across 14 states, and an enrollment of more than 4,570 children who are being protected, educated, and nurtured within the Celebree family.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators with a focus on curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

Programs are available for children six weeks to 12-years-old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part-time or full-time, and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an award-winning organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 29-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celebree School