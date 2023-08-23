Game, Set, Match: IHG Hotels & Resorts Serves Up Another Ace Collaboration with the US Open Tennis Championships

In its Fifth Year as the Official Hotel Partner and Hotel Loyalty Program of US Open, IHG Takes Over NYC with Kick-Off Party Headlined by Mark Ronson and New Pop-Up Experience

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of New York City, IHG Hotels & Resorts returns to the US Open Tennis Championships bringing memorable fan experiences. As the official hotel partner and hotel loyalty program of the US Open, IHG aims to celebrate the start of one of the biggest, most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world for a fifth year. IHG is kicking off the 2023 US Open with an opening party that combines the art of tennis with the company's legacy in luxury and hospitality. This year's partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) also marks the launch of 'The IHG Athletic Club,' a pop-up social club showcasing the true spirit of the tournament where fans can put their racquet skills to the test.

Sensational Summer Soiree with Mark Ronson

Featuring a headlining DJ set by esteemed producer and songwriter Mark Ronson, IHG's Official US Open Kick-Off event at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in NYC is a night to be remembered. The exclusive, invite-only celebration taking place on Aug. 23 highlights IHG's five-year partnership with USTA through over-the-top racquet lined wall installations, lush greenery and tennis-themed activities throughout the space. The event presents an exciting way to showcase IHG's growing luxury travel portfolio as part of its diverse collection of 19 brands and 6,000+ global destinations.

The IHG Athletic Club

Launching ahead of the 2023 US Open, 'The IHG Athletic Club' is the latest pop-up event by IHG Hotels & Resorts. The immersive experience will give NYC locals and IHG One Rewards members the opportunity to show off their love of the sport with activities from pickleball to ping pong. The IHG Athletic Club promises to provide IHG's exceptional service while enhancing your pickleball skills.

Taking residence at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi on Aug. 25 and 26, the pop-up is open from 12-5 p.m. EST with reservations available via theihgathleticclub.splashthat.com. Attendees will play tournament-style to receive fun swag items or can choose to sit back and relax in a luxurious setting while sipping on refreshments and watching their friends compete, ensuring an unforgettable time to ring in the US Open.

Brian McGuinness, Senior Vice President, Global Guest Experience, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "There's something electric about New York City during the US Open Tennis Championships. At IHG, not only do we provide unmatched hospitality, but we continue to offer unique ways for our guests, loyalty members and tennis fans to experience the US Open like never before. This year, we're excited to launch The IHG Athletic Club, a pop-up experience that brings an actual pickleball court and the competitive spirit of tennis to life inside our very own Kimpton Hotel Eventi in NYC."

US Open On-Site Experiences

In between US Open matches, event attendees will get a taste of IHG's unrivalled care for its guests by relaxing with a cold beverage at the Kimpton Lemon Tree Bar. Located on the terrace outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, this shaded outdoor oasis offers the VIP-treatment with specialty cocktails and a curated wine-by-the-glass menu – open from Aug. 28 through Sept. 10.

IHG also offers its IHG One Rewards loyalty members one-of-a-kind, unique experiences at the US Open that cannot be purchased by the public. These opportunities include behind the scenes tours, the chance to attend post-match conferences, and more. Loyalty members can turn their rewards into VIP experiences by bidding to redeem them on IHG One Rewards Access.

The 2023 US Open Tennis Championships will run from Aug. 28 through Sept. 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

